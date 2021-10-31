Why Boogie Bomb lost against the Combat Shotgun in Fortnite War Effort

The Combat Shotgun defeated the Boogie Bomb in the latest Fortnite War Effort. Accordingly, J.B. Chimpanski will now increase the production of the shotgun.

This was a surprising result for many players because the Boogie Bomb is often considered the most fun to play utility item in Fortnite. On the flip side, the Combat Shotgun was once an excellent weapon but wasn't good enough following the nerfs in patch 14.00.

Fortnite @FortniteGame The results for the Boogie Bomb vs. Combat Shotgun vote is in! After many Bar donations, the war effort is manufacturing Combat Shotguns for the Island.



Add one to your inventory now. The results for the Boogie Bomb vs. Combat Shotgun vote is in! After many Bar donations, the war effort is manufacturing Combat Shotguns for the Island.Add one to your inventory now. https://t.co/HD2VPno0uZ

With all the factors mentioned above in mind, here's why an under-powered weapon like the Combat Shotgun could defeat the Boogie Bomb.

The Fortnite community would never vote a utility item over a weapon

It won't be an overstatement that Fortnite is one of the sweatiest multiplayer games at the moment. The results of the latest war effort have helped in further proving this point.

Instead of contributing to the return of an unusual utility weapon like the Boogie Bomb, players seemed happy with another gun in the arsenal.

The online support towards the Boogie Bomb was sky-scraping, but it is self-evident that the Fortnite user base mainly comprises sweats and try-hards.

Sweaty players certainly wish to have more combat options at their disposal. Items like the Boogie Bomb that are primarily used for fun have consistently failed to gain their attention.

Why Fortnite players might regret unvaulting the Combat Shotgun over the Boogie Bomb

It is worth noting that Fortnite is planning to bring back the mechs in Chapter 2 Season 8. The B.R.U.T.E. mechs were already considered over-powered, and leakers have suggested that they will return in an even better design this time.

Shiina 🎃 @ShiinaBR Keep in mind: Mechs will most likely be added to the game later this season, according to text in the files!



At the moment, it's not known whether they will be the old B.R.U.T.E mechs or a new type of mechs.



We will be able to fund for them: "FundingStation.Mech.FundedAmount" Keep in mind: Mechs will most likely be added to the game later this season, according to text in the files!At the moment, it's not known whether they will be the old B.R.U.T.E mechs or a new type of mechs.We will be able to fund for them: "FundingStation.Mech.FundedAmount" https://t.co/vt74fthbhT

Interestingly, the Boogie Bombs are the only way through which players can effectively defeat mechs. When hit with a Boogie Bomb, the opponent controlling the mech leaves the suit and starts dancing. In the process, players can either eliminate the mech controller or steal their mech suit.

SypherPK @SypherPK If we don't vote for the boogie bomb we won't have a solid counter to the mechs when they arrive If we don't vote for the boogie bomb we won't have a solid counter to the mechs when they arrive

In the absence of Boogie Bombs, it is safe to assume that the mechs will prove to be a nightmare for the Fortnite community, yet again.

Other weapons that can help in countering/escaping the mechs include:

Rail Gun

Combat AR

Shockwave Launcher

Shadow Cubes

Cars/Boats (for running)

A post on r/FortNiteBR talked about mech counters as well:

All in all, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has brought several exciting changes to the meta. From the new Cube Town POI to the Sideways anamolies, the game has many new elements that players have thoroughly enjoyed.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This momentum is expected to continue with Chapter 2 Season 9, which will have a winter/dark age theme as per leaks.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar