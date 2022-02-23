Why the Fortnite Architect Pop-Up Cup is labeled the worst ever in competitive history

The Fortnite Architect Pop-Up Cup was a tournament that allowed participants to edit any player-built structures.

With discourse taking place regarding the current competitive tournaments found in the game, such as the Solo Cash Cup, players are reminding others that things are much better than they once were.

This Pop-Up Cup series that was featured in Chapter 1 is the main focus of how things used to be. The materials earned were a welcome addition, but the ability to edit enemy structures and the format had players seething.

Note: This article is subjective as it reflects the opinions of a segment of the playerbase.

Why the Architect Pop-Up Cup is considered the worst in Fortnite history

A look at a player's in-game stats for the Architect Pop-Up Cup (Image via doPe_Shots101/Epic Games)

The Fortnite Architect Pop-Up Cup was a completely different experience compared to the Cash Cups and other tournaments that are found in the game today.

Instead of multiple rounds or three hour time windows to play, the Architect Pop-Up Cup allowed players five long hours to compete. On top of that, a total of only three points were available for eliminations and six for placements.

M3ivi @m3ivi I feel like architect pop-up cup is fun but not good for competetive it could be a mode to play for fun but really not good for competetive gaming I feel like architect pop-up cup is fun but not good for competetive it could be a mode to play for fun but really not good for competetive gaming

One of the most frustrating parts that players look back on is the prize. All that was given was a pin for players' profiles that was nowhere to be found once the Pop-Up Cup was over.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



Does anyone else still remember the Architect Pop-Up Cup in Season 7, where you were able to edit to builds of EVERYONE in your match?Imagine if Epic would have added this to the normal matches..

The final cherry on top for players' disdain for the Architect Pop-Up Cup was the ability to edit any wall or structure in Fortnite. This took away almost any sort of defensive strategy.

Strugs @Strugsy Architect Pop-Up Cup is one of the worst gaming experiences I have ever had. Architect Pop-Up Cup is one of the worst gaming experiences I have ever had.

If someone was hurt, they were as good as eliminated. There was no way to place a wall and escape to heal. Enemies could just edit their way in and finish the job with nothing to stop them.

SypherPK @SypherPK Tried the architect pop up cup. Finals verdict about being able to edit other peoples walls: nah.



However it would be cool if you could edit enemies walls that you've already killed. Tried the architect pop up cup. Finals verdict about being able to edit other peoples walls: nah.However it would be cool if you could edit enemies walls that you've already killed.

Players have often stated how some of these in-game tournaments see insane amounts of aggression. The ability to make it through any build without consequences only added to that aggression.

The game was in its early stages at that point, meaning the playerbase wasn't as mechanically skilled as it is today. The Architect Pop-Up Cup would be ten times more frustrating in the current state of the game.

