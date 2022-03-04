Why Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 could be delayed, explains SypherPK

The Fortnite community is eagerly waiting for Chapter 3 Season 2, but there's a possibility that Epic Games will delay it. Prominent YouTuber SypherPK recently opened up on the matter with his fellow streamer and friend, CouRageJD.

Chapter 3 Season 1, to say the least, has been great. Even though there won't be any live events towards the end, the constant updates and map changes were enough to keep the loopers entertained.

Despite the positive response from players, here's why Chapter 3 Season 2 might be delayed, as per SypherPK and CouRage.

Lag and other performance issues could lead to Fortnite delaying Chapter 3 Season 2

With Unreal Engine 5, Epic Games has added a plethora of unique mechanics like tornadoes, sliding, and web-shooters to its Battle Royale title. However, these new features have led to game-breaking glitches and bugs for many players.

At the moment, the Imagined Order's drillers are causing earthquakes near Tilted Towers. Interestingly, many players have reported that their screens used to shake even before Earthquakes were officially added.

PLUR @24kplur Ok, I haven't seen anyone talk about this, but is it just me, or when playing fortnite does the screen randomly shake???? Like throughout the game im getting hit with level 1 earthquakes 🤨 Ok, I haven't seen anyone talk about this, but is it just me, or when playing fortnite does the screen randomly shake???? Like throughout the game im getting hit with level 1 earthquakes 🤨

Earthquakes weren't added to competitive for obvious reasons, but pro players also reported that their screen shook at random intervals.

Hence, it is evident that Chapter 3 Season 1 has several glaring issues related to lag and earthquakes.

As per SypherPK and CouRage, these issues cannot be ignored by the developers, and they could be compelled to delay the upcoming season.

SypherPK admits that Earthquakes in Fortnite cause lag

While playing a Duos game with SypherPK, CouRage said:

"I'm worried that they haven't figured out the game stutters that are happening with the earthquakes and Unreal Engine 5 because it is consistently happening when the earthquakes occur on the map."

While talking about earthquakes, SypherPK added:

"The way it's happening right now, it's, they're like coding it to be like a live living thing and it's causing lag for sure."

Both streamers then concluded that Chapter 3 Season 2 might not get delayed, but there's a possibility that Epic Games will delay the release of some pre-season content.

JACK @JACKRIP3R_ Is anyone else getting stutters/lags after the last Fortnite update? Is anyone else getting stutters/lags after the last Fortnite update?

While some players seemed sure that Fortnite wouldn't want to repeat its mistakes from Chapter 2 by delaying the release of Season 2, others admitted that they would use the extra time to unlock some Battle Pass cosmetics.

The final update (19.40) for Chapter 3 Season 1 has already arrived, and Chapter 3 Season 2 should ideally be released on March 19, 2022 if there aren't any unexpected delays.

Edited by Saman