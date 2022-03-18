Why Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 should feature an all-original Battle Pass

Epic Games has issued a trend on Fortnite Battle Passes where there is no fixed theme for the cosmetics. This has only been a recent trend as most Battle Passes in the past used to come with a theme. The last major themed Battle Pass was the 'Invasion' theme pass which brought the Cube Queen to the game.

However, most of the season's since then have featured mixed passes and players welcomed the Marvel themed season. However, mixed passes do not bring out similar levels of hype for cosmetics.

Chapter 3 Season 1 featured the much-requested Spider-Man skin. Nonetheless, other skins have not received the same love from the community. Things might take a turn if Epic Games based the Battle Pass of the upcoming season on a particular theme.

Fortnite should create an original Battle Pass in Chapter 3 Season 2 for the fan that do not want themed gameplay

Battle Pass in Fortnite Battle Royale takes some considerable time to unlock and a lot of grinding on behalf of the players. It is only natural for players to want to invest their time in something that counts even after the season is over.

APØLLO @MTG_Apollo I’m pretty tired of mix matched battle passes, I’m really hoping next season has a strong themed battle pass like Ch2 S2, which was the last REALLY strong and memorable battle pass imo. 🤞 I’m pretty tired of mix matched battle passes, I’m really hoping next season has a strong themed battle pass like Ch2 S2, which was the last REALLY strong and memorable battle pass imo. 🤞 https://t.co/ik1BPXnxah

Multiple players have made their opinions known about this issue and several are against the mixed Battle Passes that Epic Games seems to be rolling out.

shein @sheincreative

I also really wanna see original dances and an actual stupid and funny skin.

I really liked how battle passes looked like in chapter 1.

2-3 cool, unique emotes

The theme is strong

1-2 common emotes

And a new type of outfit @MTG_Apollo Definitely.I also really wanna see original dances and an actual stupid and funny skin.I really liked how battle passes looked like in chapter 1.2-3 cool, unique emotesThe theme is strong1-2 common emotesAnd a new type of outfit @MTG_Apollo Definitely.I also really wanna see original dances and an actual stupid and funny skin.I really liked how battle passes looked like in chapter 1.2-3 cool, unique emotesThe theme is strong1-2 common emotesAnd a new type of outfit

However, there were several players back in the day who were demanding Fortnite mix the Battle Passes. The demand was simply to satisfy a bigger chunk of the community, rather than sticking to a particular sect. The Marvel-themed Battle Pass might have been enjoyable for Marvel fans, but multiple other fan bases might have felt left out.

Nitro-Spidey: GO SEE #TheBatman @NitroSpidey Just saying. Wouldn’t mind a battle pass with mixed Collab skins. That would be amazing. I have some ideas for what I personally would want to see, but who would you want in a collab Battle pass? #Fortnite Just saying. Wouldn’t mind a battle pass with mixed Collab skins. That would be amazing. I have some ideas for what I personally would want to see, but who would you want in a collab Battle pass? #Fortnite https://t.co/vOLpylsKw9

Mixed Battle Passes solve this issue as there is something for everybody in the game. However, as collaborations are a part of the game through and through, Epic Games can simply bring out themed passes with outfits from the game. Collaborations with popular figures and fictional characters can be restricted to the Item Shop, giving loopers the option to purchase the skin they love.

An all-original Battle Pass will also ensure that players' grinds are rewarded with things they actually want, instead of having a choice of unwanted prizes forced on them.

Nitro-Spidey: GO SEE #TheBatman @NitroSpidey Hot take: a mixed collab battle pass would rule. Not like the Marvel season where it was only marvel. Every skin would be from a different bit of pop culture. Movie, show, game etc. Something for everyone. Good idea? #Fortnite Hot take: a mixed collab battle pass would rule. Not like the Marvel season where it was only marvel. Every skin would be from a different bit of pop culture. Movie, show, game etc. Something for everyone. Good idea? #Fortnite https://t.co/Pk5mdyukBH

With just two more days left before the launch of the new season, players can only hope Epic Games has listened to their prayers about the Battle Pass choices.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan