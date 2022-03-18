Why Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 could just be another crossover fest

Though it's unlikely that the rumored Star Wars season will happen, Fortnite players will not be avoiding crossovers this season. Since the first crossover with the Avengers in 2019, there has nary been a season without many different collaborations.

While that is pleasing to the fans of these brands and characters, many players miss the days when there were solely original skins. Unfortunately, at least in Chapter 3 Season 2, that's not going to happen. Leaks have confirmed at least a couple, with more likely to be on the way.

More crossovers coming for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Tabor Hill, HYPEX and ShiinaBR, all very reputable leakers, have confirmed that Doctor Strange is coming next season. They stopped short of confirming whether or not that will be the battle pass skin, but that is very likely.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



Sources told me weeks ago that Doctor Strange will be the next Marvel collab. Earlier today,



Season 2 is gonna be amazing, everyone. BREAKING: DOCTOR STRANGE IS COMING TO FORTNITESources told me weeks ago that Doctor Strange will be the next Marvel collab. Earlier today, @TaborTimeYT started to tease something by using the word "Strange" very often.Season 2 is gonna be amazing, everyone.

Doctor Who also confirmed a collaboration with Fortnite, posting to their Twitter about a Creative island. It's also unlikely that the collaboration will be restricted to just a Creative island, though, so Item Shop skins may come too.

These are the only confirmed collaborations, though more are coming. Peacemaker actor John Cena posted a cryptic tease to Instagram about the game, leading many to believe that a crossover is coming.

Moon Knight, the latest MCU show, hits Disney+ 10 days after the season starts, so players can expect a battle pass skin to arrive around then, too. The Obi-Wan Kenobi show drops a few weeks after the Doctor Strange movie, so a Star Wars crossover is likely too.

This is all to say that despite what many fans want, the collaborations are unavoidable. Item Shop and Battle Pass skins from other brands are growing tiresome for some players who don't want them.

Other fans are tired of Marvel, but the partnership doesn't look like it's going to end any time soon.

funniicat @funniicat @ShiinaBR @TaborTimeYT marvel in the bp for the 3rd time in a row @ShiinaBR @TaborTimeYT marvel in the bp for the 3rd time in a row 😐

For fans of collaborations, this is going to be an excellent season of Fortnite. For those who are tired of them, it could be a very long and frustrating season.

Note: This article is a bit subjective and reflects the views of the author.

