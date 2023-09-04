Why the Fortnite community hates Princess Lexa skin with a burning passion

Why does the Fortnite community hate the Princess Lexa skin with a burning passion? While there's no conclusive evidence to back up this statement, it would seem that the community has considered Princess Lexa as a sweaty Outfit. Given her design, she can blend well in-game and easily hide behind objects. This would give the player a competitive edge in numerous ways. Since this is linked to a Crew Pack, it has exclusive value as well.

That said, the general rule while engaging sweaty skins is to shoot first and ask questions later. The general assumption is that the player using sweaty skin (even if they are not sweaty) still poses a threat. Given how hyped Princess Lexa was when it was released to the game in August 2023, a lot of players (sweats included), began using it. However, there is another reason as well.

Princess Lexa looks similar to Lexa from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

Aside from being classified as a hyped-up sweaty Outfit, Princess Lexa looks a lot like Lexa from Chapter 2 Season 5. Given that animations have improved, she looks like an upgraded version of the original. Since Epic Games is known for making remix Outfit, it makes sense that the community would think like this. Although it's not true, it's hard to state otherwise.

Coming back to the point, since Lexa was a sweaty Outfit back in the day, people assume that those wearing the new version are also sweaty. Even if this is not the prevalent scenario, it has become the norm. While the rules of Fortnite Battle Royale are basically last player standing, at least opponents do not actively hunt other players in most instances.

However, when an opponent is spotted wearing a sweaty Outfit, players tend to gang up on them to remove them from the match. This has been seen time and time again over the years. While it's not sportsmanship like, it's not illegal since it's not related to stream-sniping or anything similar. Nevertheless, for those who own the Princess Lexa Outfit, it's probably best to not use it for a while, here's what fans have to say:

As seen from the comments, the Fortnite community is all out to get players wearing the Princess Lexa Outfit. However, on the flip side of things, many within the community are happy that they now own this version of Lexa since they could not obtain the original that was released in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.

Does the Princess Lexa Outfit offer competitive advantages?

While Aura and Superhero Outfits in Fortnite provide the most competitive edge, Princess Lexa does blend in well. Owing to her design, she has a small frame which makes it easier for players to hide behind objects. Nevertheless, she's not impervious to gunfire or environmental damage. A skilled player will have little to not trouble eliminating a player using the Outfit.

That said, Priciness Lexa is great for role-playing in-game. She looks like she belongs in Named Locations that have a medieval touch and feel. Her brother Prince Orin is also an amazing Outfit. Unfortunately, for those wanting to acquire these two Outfits, there's no telling when they will come back as part of the Crew - if at all they do. Those who own these two Outfits, have in their possession rare Outfits in the making.

