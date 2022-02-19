Why was the Fortnite island flipped in Chapter 3? (& what's next? )

During The End live event during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, The Foundation flipped the Chapter 2 map. Surprisingly, a new map with snow and several biomes emerged, with the loopers are currently residing there.

However, the Chapter 2 Season 8 live event was one of the most chaotic live events ever. Too much happened in the span of 10 minutes, and many players failed to understand the plot.

This article explains why Fortnite Island was flipped, and what the game could potentially have in store.

Fortnite island was flipped to evade the Cube Queen's wrath in Chapter 3

The Cube Queen is definitely one of the most terrifying villains in Fortnite history. She possessed the power of Infinite Cubes, The Last Reality (Kymera from Chapter 2 Season 7), Mothership UFOs, and Sideways Monsters.

The Cube Queen was the common enemy of both the Imagined Order and The Seven. Hence, Dr. Slone and the Foundation had to find a way to save The Zero Point, as the Queen could potentially end all reality.

Defeating the Cube Queen was close to impossible for Dr. Slone, The Foundation, Agent Jonesy, and the loopers. The best they could do was run away and take some time to prepare.

As it turns out, Agent Jonesy and The Foundation were secretly working underneath the island since Chapter 2 Season 6. They were stabilizing The Zero Point while also making a bridge that could take loopers to the 'Flipside,' or the current island.

After The Foundation saved Agent Jonesy, he took the loopers to the bridge and The Scientists helped him in rotating the island. The Cube Queen was submerged in the water and hasn't returned since.

Will the Cube Queen return in Fortnite Chapter 3?

It is worth noting that the Cube Queen was never killed, only defeated temporarily. There's evidence that this cosmic entity is still alive, and she is obviously eager to take revenge.

Dr. Slone and the Imagined Order were stuck on Chapter 2 island and they used massive drill machines to reach the 'Flipside' (Chapter 3 island). At the moment, they've opened a base in Covert Canyon, and large-scale drilling is causing earthquakes.

During Chapter 3, The Seven and the IO will either destroy each other, or they will join forces to defeat the Cube Queen. Players can also expect more clarity on certain mysterious characters like Geno and The Sisters.

