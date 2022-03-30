Why Fortnite is much more fun to play without building 

Fortnite removed building with the release of Chapter 3 Season 2. Even though the mechanic has returned to public matches, the developers have introduced a permanent Zero Build mode for players who wish to play without building.

The community is currently divided over the new Zero Build mode. While sweats and tryhards believe that building makes the game better than Apex Legends, Warzone, and other competitors, casuals are elated by the brand new Zero Build mode.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Welcome to Fortnite Zero Build.



No building, no problem! It’s all about your combat skills on the ground. Welcome to Fortnite Zero Build. No building, no problem! It’s all about your combat skills on the ground. https://t.co/5hvRrzuGh5

Here's why the Epic Games' Battle Royale title is so much more fun to play without building.

Note: This article is based on the subjective views of the writer.

Building and editing have made Fortnite sweaty

It won't be an overstatement that Fortnite is one of the sweatiest multiplayer games in the world. It has been out for over four years, and most players have significantly improved their building and editing skills.

octo_gem @octo_gem The biggest reason people hated fortnite was sweaty builders

Now those people can come back and enjoy the game lol The biggest reason people hated fortnite was sweaty buildersNow those people can come back and enjoy the game lol

Back in the day, building and editing were considered secondary skills, and even the best players in the community, such as Ninja and Tfue, relied on their aim and map sense.

However, with time, building and editing became meta. Players are now expected to make sky-scrapers within seconds and use edits to create peeking angles for their shots. It is practically impossible to have fun in lobbies full of tryhards for someone who cannot devote 8-10 hours to the game every day.

✨ FadedBajan 🇧🇧 @Faded_Bajan I know Fortnite isn’t really Fortnite without building, but right now all these sweaty kids who spend hours in creative editing a million times to train their muscle memory are finally getting exposed for how shit their aim is and I’m loving it I know Fortnite isn’t really Fortnite without building, but right now all these sweaty kids who spend hours in creative editing a million times to train their muscle memory are finally getting exposed for how shit their aim is and I’m loving it 😂😂😂

It is understandable if Competitive games, in which Esports athletes compete for millions of dollars, are sweaty. However, public matches should ideally act as a stress buster and leisure activity.

Readers must note that this is not to blame experienced players. They've put in countless hours to improve these skills, and it is only natural for them to make the most out of them. The issue here is the skill disparity between someone playing for four years and someone who's just started.

Zero Build mode will help new players enjoy Fortnite

Some stubborn loopers might argue that building is the only thing that makes Fortnite unique. However, in reality, many aspects attract new players. To name a few, these include storylines, maps, characters, graphics, weapons, features, and Creative.

Hence, for someone who wants to enjoy great graphics and play on a massive map, it is a nightmare to face experienced players who leave no opportunity to stomp others with their building prowess. Moreover, it is much easier to get used to recoil patterns of weapons and other mobility mechanics than building.

Clix @Clix Having a "No Building" gamemode in fortnite is def the play to attract the casuals back but if you think competetive should have no building your an idiot & bad at the game Having a "No Building" gamemode in fortnite is def the play to attract the casuals back but if you think competetive should have no building your an idiot & bad at the game

Even without building, Fortnite can be a great Battle Royale game. These features include unusual weapons, NPCs, bosses, live events, LTMs, and more. Accordingly, new players and casuals will have more opportunities to win games and have 'fun'.

Ninja @Ninja Fortnite with no building > most fun I’ve had on Fortnite in YEARS. Fortnite with no building > most fun I’ve had on Fortnite in YEARS.

This explains why content creators are pleased with the removal of building. They've been playing for years, owing to which they are placed in the toughest lobbies available. In such lobbies, the goal is to survive, and they cannot focus on trying meme strategies or creating content.

Fortnite is much more fun to play without building for all these reasons. The introduction of separate modes is undoubtedly an excellent way for Epic Games to satisfy the contrasting demands of a large playerbase.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar