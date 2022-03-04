Why Fortnite piggybacking on Marvel may come to bite them in the future

Over the years, Fortnite and Marvel have joined forces on several occasions. Despite criticism from DC fans and other players, these crossovers have been highly profitable for both franchises.
After having an entire season (Chapter 2 Season 4) based on Marvel, loopers assumed that the superhero collaborations would end. However, Epic Games surprised such players by announcing the Zero Wars comic.
Here's why the upcoming mini-series with Marvel could backfire on Epic Games.
Fortnite players react to Marvel's 'Zero Wars' comic
A post on the r/FortNiteBR subreddit claimed that the majority of loopers would read a comic series regardless of Marvel in it. The lore written by Donald Mustard that contains The Seven, Zero Point, and the Imagined Order is interesting enough to be popular.
The post has spread like wildfire, and a ton of opinions by fans worldwide have surfaced.
Many fans agreed that Epic Games has been relying a lot on crossovers lately. There used to be a balance between original skins and collaborations, but the latter has become more prominent now.
On the flip side, several loopers argued that crossovers with massive franchises like DC and Marvel are important for selling a comic series. Not many people would be interested in a standalone comic based on the lore of a battle royale game.
Fans of DC Comics have also complained about the over-usage of Marvel content. Apparently, DC fans have only received skins and a comic series so far, while Marvel fans have already played a Marvel-themed season and are now getting a comic series.
Are collaborations a boon or a bane for Fortnite?
It is worth noting that Marvel in itself isn't a problem for the community. Instead, it's the inclusion of crossovers in almost every aspect of the battle royale title.
From crew packs to the Battle Pass, collaborations are now everywhere in Fortnite. Even though players love original characters like Midas, Dr. Slone, and The Foundation, they're majorly witnessing collaboration skins and cosmetics in the Item Shop.
The lack of original content could affect the game's popularity in Chapter 3. From its looks, loopers are tired of seeing viral Tik-Tok dances as emotes, every other movie and game character as a skin, and artists as Icon Series outfits.
This is not to say that crossovers are inherently bad. In fact, players owe items like Mythic Web-Shooters and cosmetics like the Goblin Glider to collaborations.
Epic Games simply needs to strike the right balance between collaborations and original content. This will attract new users to its battle royale title and keep the veterans satisfied.