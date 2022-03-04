Why Fortnite piggybacking on Marvel may come to bite them in the future

Over the years, Fortnite and Marvel have joined forces on several occasions. Despite criticism from DC fans and other players, these crossovers have been highly profitable for both franchises.

After having an entire season (Chapter 2 Season 4) based on Marvel, loopers assumed that the superhero collaborations would end. However, Epic Games surprised such players by announcing the Zero Wars comic.

Here's why the upcoming mini-series with Marvel could backfire on Epic Games.

Fortnite players react to Marvel's 'Zero Wars' comic

A post on the r/FortNiteBR subreddit claimed that the majority of loopers would read a comic series regardless of Marvel in it. The lore written by Donald Mustard that contains The Seven, Zero Point, and the Imagined Order is interesting enough to be popular.

The post has spread like wildfire, and a ton of opinions by fans worldwide have surfaced.

Many fans agreed that Epic Games has been relying a lot on crossovers lately. There used to be a balance between original skins and collaborations, but the latter has become more prominent now.

On the flip side, several loopers argued that crossovers with massive franchises like DC and Marvel are important for selling a comic series. Not many people would be interested in a standalone comic based on the lore of a battle royale game.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Here is the plot of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War Here is the plot of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War https://t.co/b6E06BaR7m

Fans of DC Comics have also complained about the over-usage of Marvel content. Apparently, DC fans have only received skins and a comic series so far, while Marvel fans have already played a Marvel-themed season and are now getting a comic series.

Are collaborations a boon or a bane for Fortnite?

It is worth noting that Marvel in itself isn't a problem for the community. Instead, it's the inclusion of crossovers in almost every aspect of the battle royale title.

HYPEX @HYPEX I was sleeping when this was revealed, but what are your thoughts on the Fortnite x Assassin's Creed collab? Honestly this gotta be one of the most requested collabs ever since the reveal of Gaming Legends! I was sleeping when this was revealed, but what are your thoughts on the Fortnite x Assassin's Creed collab? Honestly this gotta be one of the most requested collabs ever since the reveal of Gaming Legends! 🔥 https://t.co/8WzFtBJcZa

From crew packs to the Battle Pass, collaborations are now everywhere in Fortnite. Even though players love original characters like Midas, Dr. Slone, and The Foundation, they're majorly witnessing collaboration skins and cosmetics in the Item Shop.

The lack of original content could affect the game's popularity in Chapter 3. From its looks, loopers are tired of seeing viral Tik-Tok dances as emotes, every other movie and game character as a skin, and artists as Icon Series outfits.

demino @_Demino @FortniteGame im not one to complain about anything ever, but where did the content creator icon skins go? the past 5 icon collabs have been musicians and now we get a tennis player. is there no good fortnite content creators anymore? @FortniteGame im not one to complain about anything ever, but where did the content creator icon skins go? the past 5 icon collabs have been musicians and now we get a tennis player. is there no good fortnite content creators anymore?

This is not to say that crossovers are inherently bad. In fact, players owe items like Mythic Web-Shooters and cosmetics like the Goblin Glider to collaborations.

Strider @ScratchStrider My two cents on the current discussion on collabs in Fortnite:



While I believe they have their place in the game, it's reached a point where the game has lost a part of its identity



I actually like most of the collabs we get!

But I'd love more original Fortnite stuff as well! My two cents on the current discussion on collabs in Fortnite:While I believe they have their place in the game, it's reached a point where the game has lost a part of its identityI actually like most of the collabs we get! But I'd love more original Fortnite stuff as well! https://t.co/K9ftNdr50J

Epic Games simply needs to strike the right balance between collaborations and original content. This will attract new users to its battle royale title and keep the veterans satisfied.

