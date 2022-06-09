Why some Fortnite players are getting part of the Black Tabby bundle for free

Some players are finding out that they have received an item from the Operation Black Tabby bundle for free in Fortnite.

The Operation Black Tabby bundle was made available earlier this year. It entered the Item Shop for the first time on May 7, 2022, with a price tag of 1,600 V-Bucks. At the time, four items came with the purchase.

Now, players are noticing that a new item has been added to the bundle. Those who purchased the bundle prior to this addition are receiving a Banner Icon for free.

Fortnite players who purchased the Black Tabby bundle are getting a free Banner Icon

Popular Fortnite content creator Tabor Hill brought the news of how players were getting a free item to the community's attention on his YouTube channel. As someone who'd purchased the Operation Black Tabby bundle, he realized a new item was given to him at no additional cost.

The bundle originally arrived with the following items:

Panther skin

Panther's Cross-Fangs back bling

Panthertooth harvesting tool

Panther's Call wrap

Now, a fifth item in the form of a Banner Icon is available in the bundle for those who wish to purchase it.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Players who'd obtained the Operation Black Tabby Bundle should now have been granted the Banner intended for that set. Players who'd obtained the Operation Black Tabby Bundle should now have been granted the Banner intended for that set. https://t.co/mmDZKOkSQU

Rather than making players buy the singular item to complete the collection, Epic Games' decision to give it away for free is certainly going to make players who bought the bundle earlier happy.

The Banner Icon fits the theme of the bundle rather well. It is a copy of the infamous Jolly Roger pirate flag icon, created to match the Panther costume and its accessories.

The bundle's Banner Icon replaces the Jolly Roger's skull with the skull of a cat and the crossbones with the bones of a cat's arms and paws. Essentially, it is a simpler version of the Panther's Cross-Fangs back bling.

Items from the bundle can be purchased separately as well, but it doesn't look like players can get their hands on just the Banner Icon. They'll need to purchase the entire bundle to obtain it.

Fortnite players who have received the Banner Icon or choose to buy the bundle before it leaves the Item Shop can show off the Banner Icon in the following ways:

In matchmaking lobbies of Battle Royale and Save the World

In the Party Menu of Battle Royale and Save the World

With the Banner gadget in Save the World

During some challenges in Battle Royale

In the Banner Brigade set

With the Kymera outfit

With the Dive Bomber wrap

With the Protocol Pack back bling

Be sure to check the locker for the Banner Icon if the Operation Black Tabby bundle was previously purchased, or players can just visit the Item Shop to buy it before it's gone if they want the other items in the bundle along with the Banner Icon.

