Why Fortnite removed Account Merging (& will it ever come back?)

Fortnite Chapter 3 is doing quite well, and players are dropping into the game in record numbers to explore the new island launched with the 'flip'. The game can be played on multiple platforms, and with the recent GeForce Now tie-up with Epic Games, loopers can even play the fan-favorite Battle Royale on iOS devices with touch controls.

Epic introduced the "Account Merging" feature to help users control their accounts on different platforms. With this feature, they could use a single account on all platforms by merging them. This meant sharing skins, V-Bucks, and more across platforms via one account.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Note: Any "In Progress" Account Merge requests will be completed as long as they're submitted prior to May 6 The Account Merge feature will be coming to an end on May 6, 2019. Be sure to submit a merge request prior to that date for any eligible accounts.Note: Any "In Progress" Account Merge requests will be completed as long as they're submitted prior to May 6 epicgames.com/fortnite/news/… The Account Merge feature will be coming to an end on May 6, 2019. Be sure to submit a merge request prior to that date for any eligible accounts.Note: Any "In Progress" Account Merge requests will be completed as long as they're submitted prior to May 6 epicgames.com/fortnite/news/…

However, the feature was removed from Fortnite on May 6, 2019. It was a sad day for gamers who utilized this feature to access their cosmetics and more on different platforms. Since then, they have been questioning the possibility of the feature returning to the game.

Why Fortnite removed Account Merging in 2019

While the feature came with multiple benefits, it could also be exploited. Epic quickly realized that many in the community had started purchasing and selling accounts using this feature.

The Epic rule book does not allow selling and purchasing of accounts or using an account under a different identity. As soon as word went out about such activities, bans were issued, and as the ultimate step, Account Merging was removed.

The popular content creator and former Fortnite pro, TFue, received one of the most famous bans during this time for trading accounts in exchange for cash.

Will Account Merging ever come back?

Epic has been relatively silent on this front, and there have been no official indications that this feature will come back. However, the community has been asking for it to be added back since its removal in 2019.

Unofficial sources even revealed that the developer might bring it back depending on how things pan out for the title in the near future.

With Tilted Towers back on the map and many more new features added to Chapter 3, the community might be in for a surprise during the mid-season update. Since there are no official patches in the offing, it is safe to say that the feature will not be added back anytime soon.

Also Read Article Continues below

Crossplay is also available in Fortnite, and in the meantime, loopers will have to do with this less impressive substitute.

Edited by Ravi Iyer