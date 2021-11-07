Why introducing Thanos to Fortnite Chapter 3 lore makes perfect sense

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is at a catastrophic stage and according to the Cube Queen's anthem, she has planned total annihilation on the island.

With troublesome times ahead, players can often wonder if there is anyone in Fortnite lore who might be able to save the island.

There is only one name who might be able to stop the Cube Queen and that is Thanos. This might be surprising to hear as the latter is a well known antagonist and genocidal maniac.

SpidyLoke @SpidyLoke THANOS X FORTNITE 🥵🔥



♻️+❤️ REALLY APPRECIATED THANOS X FORTNITE 🥵🔥 ♻️+❤️ REALLY APPRECIATED https://t.co/vHqGkALHT4

Thanos might be the answer to the Cube Queen's tremendous power in Fortnite lore

While Fortnite has seen multiple powerful figures in its four years, the Cube Queen is probably one of those antagonists who might be too formidable even for all the multitudes of heroes together.

In this scenario, it only seems fitting that someone with equal or more power be introduced to Fortnite lore, going into Chapter 3. Thanos is most definitely an equal to the Cube Queen with his Infinity Stones.

Thanos was introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 2 earlier this year in an LTM. Notably, the Thanos Cup was also held for competitive players to try and claim the Mad Titan skin for free. Others can simply purchase the skin from the Item Shop when it is added to the rotation.

Thanos would make an interesting addition to the game as unlike the Cube Queen, he believes in the philosophy of balance and would never want the concentration of power at one end. In the comics, Thanos destroyed the Infinity Gauntlet after bringing balance to the universe and eliminating half the population across all galaxies.

Even though his philosophy is twisted, there is a sense of compassion and sympathy in his actions, something the Cube Queen clearly lacks. With Thanos in the lore, Fortnite players will see a worthy competition take place between the two antagonists.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Will Fortnite bring in Thanos to pit against the Cube Queen? Will someone else take the helm? Fans will find out soon as Season 8 draws to a conclusion in early December.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul