Why Tilted Towers is actually the best landing spot in Fortnite Chapter 3

Tilted Towers returned to Fortnite with the same update that introduced new Klombo creatures to the game. However, the return of the fan-favorite POI was marked by its initial release date, four years ago in Chapter 1.

As the community had guessed, Tilted Towers was under the ice in the Chapter 3 map. The towers became visible as soon as the ice on the island thawed.

Nick Eh 30 @NickEh30 Fortnite chapter 1 vs chapter 3! (Tilted Towers) Fortnite chapter 1 vs chapter 3! (Tilted Towers) https://t.co/CydC0dJ1sa

The return of the most requested POI will surely grab a lot of attention in every lobby. Players will want to get their piece of the Tilted Towers action. New and old players will likely drop into this fan-favorite POI.

Other than plain nostalgia, two highly significant factors make Tilted Towers one of the best dropping locations in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Tilted Towers in overpowered in Fortnite

Ever since Tilted Towers was released, the community has noticed that finding loot is fairly easy at this POI. This makes the location overpowered in terms of supplies it grants players are dropping here.

GGS_PaperMedel @GGS_PaperMedel Impossible to land at Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Impossible to land at Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 3 https://t.co/kHnYel39C9

Below is all the loot that players can gather from Tilted Towers in Chapter 3 Season 1:

57 chests

198 items in floor loot

56 ammo crates

23 Slurp Barrels

32 food boxes

20 safes for gold

These loot numbers are higher than any other POI on the map, including the Daily Bugle, a close second.

Any team landing in Tilted Towers will likely have access to a ton of loot. There is enough loot for three teams or more. More than the fight, this location might become a hot drop for the loot. A well-stocked POI means all teams landing here will be armed to the teeth.

There is also a ton of metal in this POI, which players can easily farm. Most importantly, this POI is almost at the center of the map, making every rotation in a late game easy for the team.

There is simply no doubt that Fortnite players who land in Tilted Towers early will have a tactical advantage in terms of loot.

