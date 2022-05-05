Why Tilted Towers in Fortnite is soon going to be completely destroyed

The latest update in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 came with a ton of surprises. Tilted Towers has suddenly become a war zone, and several buildings in the POI have turned to dust.

Leakers have been hinting toward the destruction of Tilted Towers for a long time. Ever since Chapter 3 began, the Imagined Order had had its eyes on the location and seized it at the outset of Season 2.

Here's what's next for Tilted Towers as the war between the Imagined Order and The Seven continues.

Fortnite teased the destruction of Tilted Towers months ago

Loopers who follow Fortnite's official Twitter account should be familiar with a tweet that mentioned Klombo. Apparently, the developers promised to eliminate Tilted Towers if anything ever happened to the adorable dinosaurs.

As it turns out, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 began with Klombo hiding under the map. The Imagined Order clearly doesn't like them, and they've been absent for weeks now.

Fortnite @FortniteGame We’ve only had Klombos for a day, but if anything happened to them, we would eliminate all of Tilted. We’ve only had Klombos for a day, but if anything happened to them, we would eliminate all of Tilted. https://t.co/6g2I05IG7T

It seems like the tweet wasn't a joke but a teaser. Now that Klombo is nowhere to be found, Epic Games is destroying Tilted Towers. The POI has already endured a lot of damage, and Sweat Insurance is the only building that remains unaffected.

These buildings in Tilted Towers are no longer functional:

Pizza Pit

Large Apartments

Small Shop

Medium Apartments

Loopers should not expect anything to get better in the near future. Moreover, it's possible that everything around Tilted Towers will be reduced to rubble, and the OG POI will leave the map altogether.

The IO Blimp above Tilted Towers will crash soon

The Imagined Order deployed several airships that patrolled locations under its control. However, The Seven has successfully destroyed the majority of these blimps.

Tilted Towers is now the epicenter of battle, and there's an IO Airshop hovering over it. It is safe to assume that The Seven will take it down soon; naturally, the crash will be disastrous.

Mistsy_ (Misty) @Mistsy_ - and when the Tilted Blimp crashes into the Loot Lake, it exposes the long awaited Cattus Cave POI, the timer will then appear above the Cave counting down to the Live Event before entering Chapter 3 - Season 3. Thoughts? #fortnite #fortnite theory #FortniteResistance - and when the Tilted Blimp crashes into the Loot Lake, it exposes the long awaited Cattus Cave POI, the timer will then appear above the Cave counting down to the Live Event before entering Chapter 3 - Season 3. Thoughts? #fortnite #fortnitetheory #FortniteResistance

Some fan theories suggest that the IO Airship over Tilted Towers will crash near the Devourer landmark to form the Cattus Cave POI. Leakers have also been talking about the new location for months, and it makes perfect sense for Fortnite to introduce a major map change before Chapter 3 Season 2 ends.

HYPEX @HYPEX



It also hints towards a second Cattus from these groan sounds Looks like "The Devourer" landmark is still planned to turn into a cave, the codename is "CattusCave" and here are some interior sounds of the cave..It also hints towards a second Cattus from these groan sounds Looks like "The Devourer" landmark is still planned to turn into a cave, the codename is "CattusCave" and here are some interior sounds of the cave..It also hints towards a second Cattus from these groan sounds 👀 https://t.co/f4tyWtsx4W

Loopers can also look forward to taking part in a nerve-wracking live event where they'll have to counter Dr. Slone's Doomsday machine.

