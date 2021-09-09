Will 50 v 50 LTM come back to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 8?

Fortnite 50 v 50 mode is one of the most popular Limited Time Modes introduced to the game in recent times. However, as with all LTMs, it comes and goes.

Last seen in 2019, the popular game mode pits Fortnite players into teams of 50 and lets them battle it out until a target number is reached.

. @FortniteGame should bring back 50 v 50 😈 that was the first game mode I ever played. pic.twitter.com/ZY5hh2YzP2 — ColorfulBandaid ☮️ H!J!nX ☮️ (@ColorfulBandaid) February 21, 2021

With Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 nearing its finale on September 12 at 4:00 PM (EST), players are beginning to look ahead to Chapter 2 Season 8 for a possible return for 50 v 50. Will their patience be rewarded?

50 v 50 potentially returning to Fortnite

There are no current leaks, teases or rumors regarding 50 v 50. There's no indication of whether or not the game mode will return this season, so it's anybody's guess. It is safe to say that a lot of players would love to see this game mode return.

50 v 50 is a great game mode for players to complete challenges in, but is also just a different mode that offers Fortnite players a break from the same old Battle Royale mode they usually play.

Fortnite is a great game with millions of daily players, but it is a bit repetitive. That's partially why 50 v 50 is so popular with Fortnite players.

50 v 50 maps often get filled with builds rather quickly (Image via Epic Games)

With Chapter 2 Season 7 ending without an appearance from 50 v 50, it does make it more likely that it will return in Chapter 2 Season 8. Fortnite cycles these games in and out, and the longer 50 v 50 stays away, the likelier it is to return. However, when that will ultimately happen is only known by Epic Games.

It was rumored to return in Chapter 2 Season 7, as reported by the leakers, but Team Rumble was ultimately added in favor of 50 v 50. Leakers are usually not wrong, so the game mode could just be waiting in the files. Once Chapter 2 Season 8 arrives, the return could become clearer.

