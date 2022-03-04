Will Crowned Victory Royales reset in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Victory Crowns were introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, and loopers have proudly collected them so far. However, a new season is right around the corner and now everyone is worried about losing them.

Victory Crowns are automatically handed to a player/team when they win a game. Thereafter, if they have the Victory Crown in their inventory while winning a match, they get a Crowned Victory Royale and a Crowning Achievement emote.

This article will explain if the Crowned Victory Royales will reset in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Crowned Victory Royales in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 explained

First and foremost, it is important to understand the concept of Crowned Victory Royales. They are different from a standard Victory Royale and are only counted when a player wins a game while wearing a Victory Crown.

The Crowning Achievement emote displays the number of Crowned Victory Royales that loopers have achieved. At the moment, it can count up to 99,999 wins.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Fun Fact:



Getting over 99,999 Crowned Victory Royale Wins won't increase or decrease the counter past 99,999. Fun Fact:The max for the Crowning Achievement emote is 99,999 Crowned Victory Royale Wins.Getting over 99,999 Crowned Victory Royale Wins won't increase or decrease the counter past 99,999. https://t.co/WsseUnjSIX

Even the most sweaty players in Chapter 3 Season 1 haven't been able to get more than 1500 Crowned Victory Royales. Hence, towards the end of Chapter 3, it is safe to assume that no one will have 99,999 wins under their name.

Crowned Victory Royales might not reset in Chapter 3 Season 2

Within just five days, some players were able to gather over 100 Victory Crowned Royales in Chapter 3 Season 1. The developers were amazed to find this, and thus extended the counting limit on the Crowning Achievement emote.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus



We'll be fixing this in a future update, and your 100+ crowns are still being tracked. Hey Victory Crown holders! Thanks to your impressive play, we're aware the Crowning Achievement emote only displays up to 99 Crowned Victory Royales at the moment.We'll be fixing this in a future update, and your 100+ crowns are still being tracked. Hey Victory Crown holders! Thanks to your impressive play, we're aware the Crowning Achievement emote only displays up to 99 Crowned Victory Royales at the moment.We'll be fixing this in a future update, and your 100+ crowns are still being tracked. 📈👑 https://t.co/K1QNI8N3sf

Hence, with 99,999 as the current limit, it is unlikely that the Crowned Victory Royales will be reset in Chapter 3 Season 2. It is practically impossible to get this many wins in years, let alone a single season.

Moreover, the Fortnite community loves to flex its Crowned Victory Royales. Players will be devastated if their wins are reset to zero as soon as the new season begins.

Having said that, Epic Games hasn't opened up on the working of Victory Crowns in Chapter 3 Season 2. Other markers like Battle Pass level, Gold Bars, and XP reset at the end of each season, and it wouldn't be a surprise if the Crowned victories are put in the same category.

As of now, the final 19.40 update for Chapter 3 Season 1 is live and players have a few weeks left to level up their Battle Pass and increase the number of their Crowned Victory Royales.

