Will Dragon Ball come to Fortnite after the Naruto collab? Here is what we know so far

The Naruto crossover has finally been confirmed by Fortnite, and fans are already expecting other anime crossovers with Dragon Ball, Attack on Titan, and more.

The hype for the Naruto crossover is almost unreal. Despite the delay, it seems like the anime character will be a massive hit in the Item Shop.

Here are some developments that have hinted towards a future Dragon Ball crossover in Fortnite.

Fortnite fans are eagerly waiting for a Dragon Ball Z crossover

The community's demand is naturally the biggest determinant of which collaborations happen in Fortnite. Unsurprisingly, the hype for a Goku skin is at par, if not more, than it is with Naruto.

For many anime fans, the Naruto crossover in Fortnite is just the first step in the right direction. They want Epic Games to get even more anime characters in the game and Goku is on the top of that list.

Shiina @ShiinaBR The Naruto X Fortnite teaser will surpass the Chapter 2 trailer tweet in terms of likes in 1-2 hours.



This makes the tweet the 2nd most liked tweet that Fortnite has ever posted (AFAIK).



This collaboration is already a success and a great foundation for big things to come. The Naruto X Fortnite teaser will surpass the Chapter 2 trailer tweet in terms of likes in 1-2 hours.This makes the tweet the 2nd most liked tweet that Fortnite has ever posted (AFAIK).This collaboration is already a success and a great foundation for big things to come. https://t.co/39NtqsmfJ7

This explains why a plethora of fans were more curious about Goku's arrival when the official announcement for Naruto was tweeted.

It is worth noting that Goku could have been the last Super Smash Bros. character, but was ultimately replaced by Sora.

While bringing this crossover might be a huge task for developers of other games, Epic Games simply needs to focus on the visual aspects of skins when it comes to their collaborations.

cursed @cursedgmerchild realistically there's no chance that goku is getting into smash. now, FORTNITE on the other hand, realistically there's no chance that goku is getting into smash. now, FORTNITE on the other hand,

Hence, bringing Goku to Fortnite should be a piece of cake for the company. Considering that the community is already hyped up for the crossover, Epic Games might make it official it as soon as possible.

Fortnite is keen to engage with the anime community

The anime industry is witnessing an unprecedented rise in its popularity at the moment, and Epic Games certainly realizes this. As per leaks, the Naruto crossover will not only bring the protagonist's skin, but will also release other characters such as Sakura and Sasuke.

Hence, it's safe to assume that a Dragon Ball Z crossover will lead to the arrival of other characters, such as Vegeta and Frieza as well.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As of now, Chapter 2 Season 8 is underway and Naruto will hit the Item Shop on November 16. Until then, loopers can try their best to escape the wrath of the Cube Queen with the help of Dr. Slone and IO. If the current reality is somehow destroyed, it might lead to the early release of Chapter 3.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider