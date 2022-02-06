Will Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 end with a live event? An all-out war to save reality

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 just got even better with the return of Dr. Slone and the Imagined Order. It seemed like The Foundation and other members of The Seven would launch their rockets in peace, but massive drill machines were soon found on the island.

Fortnite storylines don't affect standard gameplay, but they lay the foundation for upcoming live events. Loopers can interact with their favourite characters and learn about Zero Point deeply.

This article explains the developments in Chapter 3 Season 1 and how they could lead to a live event.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 live event could be based on a war

Apparently, the Imagined Order is willing to regain control of the Fortnite island. After The Foundation and Agent Jonesy flipped everything to reach Artemis, the organization used gigantic drill machines to catch up.

At present, the IO has also opened up its underground facility called Covert Canyon. The location is similar to The Grotto from Chapter 2.

IO has hired new agents such as Gunnar. The boss patrols the headquarters and drops the mythic variant of the Stinger SMG after defeat.

Even though Dr. Slone and her army look prepared, loopers must not underestimate The Seven. Its members were capable enough to deal with the Cube Queen and won't step back if a war-like situation arose.

It is safe to assume that towards the end of Chapter 3 Season 1, a nerve-racking live event where the rivalry between Dr. Slone and The Foundation will bring a new turn.

Imagined Order vs The Seven could be the theme for Chapter 3 Season 2

From the looks of it, Fortnite might bring back the spy war theme from Chapter 2 Season 2, where SHADOW and GHOST were battling it out under the leadership of Midas.

In Chapter 3 Season 2, loopers might have the option to pick either The Imagined Order or The Seven and fight for that side.

In update 19.20, The Scientist's audio logs were added, and it is evident that he wants The Paradigm to come back to The Seven desperately. He certainly doesn't want the IO to take control of both sides (Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 map) because that would be disastrous.

Meanwhile, players have found hidden rooms in the Covert Canyon POI that most likely belong to Skye, Meowscles, and Midas. These might be Easter Eggs, or GHOST members might return to take revenge from the IO.

All in all, a lot is happening in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, and a live event is the best way to provide some clarity to loopers.

