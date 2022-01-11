Will Fortnite ever release old Battle Pass skins in the Item Shop?

The Battle Pass in Fortnite contains a wide range of skins that players can only collect during the active season. Once the season ends, the Battle Pass expires and a new season with a fresh theme and skins arrives.

As a result, Battle Pass cosmetics are some of the rarest items in Fortnite's history. From Omega to Black Knight, there are a ton of brilliant skins that were introduced in Chapter 1, and there is no way for loopers to collect them now.

This article explains if Fortnite will ever release old Battle Pass skins in the Item Shop.

OG Battle Pass skins from initial Fortnite seasons might never return

There are several reasons why Epic Games' ability to bring back old Battle Pass skins has been restricted.

Fortnite has promised its users that the items in the Battle Pass will only be available once. Re-releasing them in the Item Shop will naturally be seen as a greedy move and also as a breach of faith by millions of loopers.

Secondly, Fortnite skins are similar to NFTs at this point. Players not only spend on the skins in the Item Shop but also on old accounts that contain rare cosmetics.

Accounts that have outfits like Renegade Raider and Skull Trooper are often sold for thousands of dollars, and Epic Games re-releasing these skins will naturally infuriate such buyers and sellers.

Lastly, many players take pride in the fact that they've been playing Epic Games' Battle Royale game since day one. Their OG skins are the only way to prove this, and they don't want to share this feeling with loopers who've just started playing.

Having said that, many veterans in the community seem to have no problem with the old Battle Pass skins in the Item Shop.

Fortnite has devised a unique way to re-introduce old Battle Pass skins

While it is obvious that Fortnite will never release the exact skin from a Battle Pass in the Item Shop, the developers are constantly working on new variants. These variants have a different name and color scheme, but at the same time, they largely resemble an OG Battle Pass cosmetic.

Some great examples of such skins are Skeletara (Renegade Raider), Ultima Knight (Black Knight), and Catalyst (Drift), among many others.

Here are ALL the skins from the concepts survey in order: Epic are working on a Remix Omega, Christmas Aerial Assault Trooper, Frozen Midas, Frozen Peely, Frozen Renegade Raider, Toon Brite Bomber & More..Here are ALL the skins from the concepts survey in order: Epic are working on a Remix Omega, Christmas Aerial Assault Trooper, Frozen Midas, Frozen Peely, Frozen Renegade Raider, Toon Brite Bomber & More..👀Here are ALL the skins from the concepts survey in order: https://t.co/dq4VRPi17Y

Leaks have also suggested that Epic is currently working on an Omega remix skins, that looks bigger and better than the OG version. This is undoubtedly a great strategy because it lets the new players enjoy old outfits while also maintaining the rarity and significance of the original skin.

As of now, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is underway and players should try to complete their Battle Pass before Spider-Man, Ronin, Lt. John Llama, and other skins leave the game permanently.

