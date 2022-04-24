Will there be a live event in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2? Doomsday leak explained

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 ended without a live event, but loopers envision a majestic live event towards the end of Chapter 3 Season 2. The Imagined Order and The Seven leave no stone unturned to control the island and the Zero Point, but it is still hard to pick a winner.
The Seven is willing to plant bombs in the Imagined Order's facilities while the IO is rebuilding Midas' Doomsday device. All these developments can lead to a great live event, and here's everything that players can expect from it.
G.H.O.S.T. and Doomsday device return to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 2
G.H.O.S.T. was a spy organization that included the likes of Skye and Deadpool. Loopers first saw it during Chapter 2 Season 2, and Midas appeared to be its leader.
Interestingly, after The Seven captured the Daily Bugle, players spotted G.H.O.S.T. flags on the POI. Similarly, these flags were seen in Condo Canyon after The Seven recovered them from the Imagined Order.
In addition, Agent Jonesy has discovered that Dr. Slone is reconstructing the Doomsday device. Newer players must note that Midas built the device during Chapter 2 Season 2, and it fought the storm to break the loop.
From the looks of it, the IO wants to break the loop and destroy reality. Naturally, The Seven is against it and expects loopers to stop Geno and Dr. Slone collectively.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event might take place at Loot Lake
Loot Lake has been a significant location on the map since the inception of Fortnite. The developers have changed it time and again but never removed it entirely.
In Chapter 3 Season 2, Agent Jonesy asks players to put recon cameras near Loot Lake to get more information about the Imagined Order's Doomsday Device.
Leakers have already revealed how the map will look towards the end of Chapter 3 Season 2. The Seven will be able to retrieve a major portion of the island, but Loot Lake will remain under the Imagined Order.
Accordingly, HYPEX believes that this season's live event might occur in Loot Lake. The Seven will have to find a way to stop the Doomsday device, and G.H.O.S.T. might come in handy.
A lot is happening in Fortnite, and a live event is an ideal way to end Chapter 3 Season 2, and the war. Star Wars day is also right around the corner, and players can buckle up for the return of Lightsabers and Imperial Stormtrooper NPCs.