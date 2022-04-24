Will there be a live event in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2? Doomsday leak explained

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 ended without a live event, but loopers envision a majestic live event towards the end of Chapter 3 Season 2. The Imagined Order and The Seven leave no stone unturned to control the island and the Zero Point, but it is still hard to pick a winner.

The Seven is willing to plant bombs in the Imagined Order's facilities while the IO is rebuilding Midas' Doomsday device. All these developments can lead to a great live event, and here's everything that players can expect from it.

G.H.O.S.T. and Doomsday device return to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 2

G.H.O.S.T. was a spy organization that included the likes of Skye and Deadpool. Loopers first saw it during Chapter 2 Season 2, and Midas appeared to be its leader.

Interestingly, after The Seven captured the Daily Bugle, players spotted G.H.O.S.T. flags on the POI. Similarly, these flags were seen in Condo Canyon after The Seven recovered them from the Imagined Order.

HYPEX @HYPEX For some reason There's a GHOST flag at the reclaimed Daily Bugle now 🤔 (image via @JayKeyFN For some reason There's a GHOST flag at the reclaimed Daily Bugle now 🤔 (image via @JayKeyFN) https://t.co/TSUpKrZeEo

In addition, Agent Jonesy has discovered that Dr. Slone is reconstructing the Doomsday device. Newer players must note that Midas built the device during Chapter 2 Season 2, and it fought the storm to break the loop.

From the looks of it, the IO wants to break the loop and destroy reality. Naturally, The Seven is against it and expects loopers to stop Geno and Dr. Slone collectively.

HYPEX @HYPEX In Jones' new voicelines he mentions that the IO are working on a new Doomsday Device! In Jones' new voicelines he mentions that the IO are working on a new Doomsday Device! https://t.co/Hp10JC2nH7

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event might take place at Loot Lake

Loot Lake has been a significant location on the map since the inception of Fortnite. The developers have changed it time and again but never removed it entirely.

In Chapter 3 Season 2, Agent Jonesy asks players to put recon cameras near Loot Lake to get more information about the Imagined Order's Doomsday Device.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist Here's Agent Jones' UPCOMING 'Resistance Week 6 (Part 20)' quest audio:



- The IO loves Doomsday Machines

- The IO has a "Doomsday Devision"

- They are now in production of a Doomsday Device

- Set up cameras around Loot Lake to survey any activity for the Doomsday Device Here's Agent Jones' UPCOMING 'Resistance Week 6 (Part 20)' quest audio:- The IO loves Doomsday Machines- The IO has a "Doomsday Devision"- They are now in production of a Doomsday Device- Set up cameras around Loot Lake to survey any activity for the Doomsday Device 📱 Here's Agent Jones' UPCOMING 'Resistance Week 6 (Part 20)' quest audio:- The IO loves Doomsday Machines- The IO has a "Doomsday Devision"- They are now in production of a Doomsday Device- Set up cameras around Loot Lake to survey any activity for the Doomsday Device https://t.co/n184Z8qn2Q

Leakers have already revealed how the map will look towards the end of Chapter 3 Season 2. The Seven will be able to retrieve a major portion of the island, but Loot Lake will remain under the Imagined Order.

Accordingly, HYPEX believes that this season's live event might occur in Loot Lake. The Seven will have to find a way to stop the Doomsday device, and G.H.O.S.T. might come in handy.

HYPEX @HYPEX According to Jonesy's challenges (noticed by @Egyptian_Leaker ), he asks you to "put recon cameras near Loot Lake" to "Get more info about IO's Doomsday Device" And in the last territories map stage we could see that the IO gets to keep Loot Late, we could get an event there According to Jonesy's challenges (noticed by @Egyptian_Leaker), he asks you to "put recon cameras near Loot Lake" to "Get more info about IO's Doomsday Device" And in the last territories map stage we could see that the IO gets to keep Loot Late, we could get an event there 👀 https://t.co/Q4TYH3b1sT

A lot is happening in Fortnite, and a live event is an ideal way to end Chapter 3 Season 2, and the war. Star Wars day is also right around the corner, and players can buckle up for the return of Lightsabers and Imperial Stormtrooper NPCs.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar