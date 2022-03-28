With six kills in one minute, Fortnite player shows just how broken the new mechanics are

Since Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 arrived a week ago, a lot has been going on. A wide range of crossovers, new meta, movement mechanics, and on and off building have left players confused.

While many players still have no idea how to play this season, there are several who have already mastered the art. Reddit user OkanJack recently shared a clip of him getting six eliminations in a single minute. His perfect use of the new mechanics has players going crazy about how broken the ongoing season is.

OkanJack's swift movement while climbing and mantling between builds, switching between weapons, and aiming at enemies was nothing less than perfect. Naturally, everyone wants to know how to get more wins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

The climbing mechanic in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is broken

Epic Games introduced parkour in the new season of the Battle Royale game. Players can now mantle on structures and even builds, which helps them climb higher structures. However, when used aggressively, these new mechanics are broken.

Okan was in the last phase of his Battle Royale game, and the circle was constantly moving. Only six other enemies were alive, and he had to be the last one surviving.

An intense build battle ensued, with Okan being sandwiched from all angles. However, with the help of parkour and his building skills, the player managed to prove how broken the current season is.

Finding off-angles and creeping up on enemies during build battles has become more manageable. Players can climb on top of incomplete builds and catch their enemies off guard. This is precisely what OkanJack did to secure six kills in a single minute and seal the Victory Royale for himself.

Players react to broken Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 climbing meta

The clip where a guy kills six enemies in a single minute had to go viral instantly. Fans of Battle Royale on Reddit quickly noticed how smooth OkanJack was with his edits and his climb.

Several users expressed how jealous they were of his skills. However, the general reaction was astonishment towards the Chapter 3 Season 2 meta.

Mantling in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 gives an unfair advantage to the players. It is hard to aim at players when they are mantling over structures. On the other hand, it gives players an edge with their smooth movement.

It is unclear whether Epic Games will nerf climbing or it is something that players will have to adapt to.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar