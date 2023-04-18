10 best Free Fire diamond-earning apps in 2023

Free Fire is undoubtedly one of the most popular battle royale titles right now. Part of the reason is that Garena regularly introduces exciting events that enable players to spend diamonds and customize their characters in unique ways as well as buy powerful weapons.

Without diamonds they wouldn’t be able to buy premium items and skins. But they have to spend cash to get it. Free Fire diamond-earning apps are certain applications that let players complete specific tasks in exchange for coins.

Earning enough coins lets you collect goodies and items across a selection of games, which includes Free Fire as well. These diamond-earning apps are spread throughout Android and IOS device stores. Since getting the special currency in Free Fire costs money and many players can’t afford it, here’s a list of the top 10 apps where they can win diamonds for free.

Top 10 Free Fire diamond-earning apps: Joy Wallet, Google Opinion Rewards, and more

1) Joy Wallet

Play mini-games to win Free Fire diamonds (Image via Google Play Store)

Joy Wallet is a terrific reward-earning app to try out as all you've got to do is play mini-games and complete simple tasks to earn yourself in-app coins. These coins get accumulated in the Joy Wallet.

All you need to do is withdraw them into your account for cash or top up various games for free, which includes Free Fire as well. The app is pretty reliable and has a fast credit-withdrawal process, which makes it one of the best options to earn diamonds.

2) Google Opinion Rewards

One of the most trusted source to get diamonds (Image via Google Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is the most secure and trusted reward-earning app. lets you win Google Play points by completing various surveys. All you need to do is give your opinion on various surveys to win points. You can later exchange these for Free Fire diamonds.

Here’s a step-wise procedure on how to get the diamonds through Google Opinion Rewards:

Download the Google Opinion Rewards app from the Google Play Store. Sign up to the application using your Gmail Account. You’ll get one survey after every 2-3 days. Complete as many surveys as possible to earn Google Play points. Earn a maximum of INR 30 by converting Google Play points to get 300 diamonds.

3) mGamer

mGamer’s offerings are region to region specific (Image via Google Play Store)

mGamer is one of the best apps to earn diamonds as it is available across multiple countries and offers rewards based on specific regions. In India, it lets you redeem rewards like Paytm cash, Google Play Store gift cards, Flipkart gift cards, and Free Fire diamonds.

The mGamer app has many avenues that let you earn in-app coins. You can later exchange the coins for diamonds.

You can earn mGamer coins by:

Playing games

Referring friends

Completing tasks

Installing apps

Watching videos

Playing quizzes

Keep in mind that you need a minimum of 4000 mGamer coins to unlock 50 Free Fire diamonds.

4) M Cash

Earn coins, complete tasks, and redeem for diamonds in M Cash (Image via Google Play Store)

M Cash is yet another popular rewards-winning app that offers Free Fire diamonds. All you need to do is either download it from the Google Play Store or visit the website, and register yourself through your email id. The application provides a ton of opportunities to earn yourself some M Cash coins.

You can:

Complete Surveys

Complete in-app tasks

Earn daily login rewards

Now, follow these simple steps to convert your in-app coins into Free Fire diamonds:

Complete the available offers and earning sufficient in-app coins. Visit the wallet section and transfer the rewards in to your BHIM or UPI app. Open the Free Fire app and visit the Top Up Events section. Select your desired package of diamonds. Select your mode of payment as UPI, enter your UPI ID, and complete the payment using the M Cash reward coins.

5) Gift Play

Win credits of your favorite games including Free Fire gift cards and diamonds (Image via Google Play Store)

Gift Play is yet another fantastic app available on the Google Play Store, specifically built for gamers who want to win some credits for their favorite games. This app is great for winning exclusive skins and rewards from all other online shooters like CS:GO and PUBG Mobile.

Here’s what you need to do:

Download the Gift Play app from the Google Play Store. Create a new account. Complete in-app surveys and tasks to earn credits for your favorite battle royale title. Convert the credits into Free Fire diamonds.

6) Royal Pass

Win Elite Pass and diamonds (Image via Google Play Store)

The Royal Pass app lets you win Free Fire diamonds as well as Elite Pass. All you need to do is complete certain in-app missions and tasks to get exciting redeem vouchers and in-game currencies from various battle royale games.

Follow these steps to get diamonds:

Download the Royale Pass app from the Google Play Store or the official Royal Pass website. Open the app to register yourself. Complete the various in-game missions and other relevant tasks to earn in-app coins. Choose a particular package available in the Free Fire section. Enter your UID number. Click on redeem now to receive diamonds based on your purchase.

7) Sports Guru Pro

Sports Guru Pro is a popular betting website where you can redeem your betting rewards on the Google Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

Sports Guru Pro is a popular sports betting website and app, where people can put bets on their favorite teams across sports like cricket and football. However, you can only exchange the in-app cash you’ve won while betting on the Google Play Store for Google Play redeem codes. After you’ve received a redeem code, you may exchange it for some Free Fire diamonds as well.

8) Cash Alarm

Get PayPal cash by simply signing up for Cash Alarm (Image via Google Play Store)

Cash Alarm is a brilliant app that works hand-in-hand with PayPal and lets you win and add cash into your PayPal account. Cash Alarm has tons of in-game minigames and tasks. Upon completion, you will get coins and you will get 1800 by simply registering.

You can invest these initial coins to play exciting games of your choice like:

Solitaire

Ludo

Carrom

Quizzes

Connect the Tiles

Win more coins and convert them into Pay Pal cash, and use it to get yourself the desired package of diamonds.

9) Kash Tag

Kash Tag has a dedicated section that offers Free Fire diamonds (Image via Google Play Store)

Kash Tag is a rewards-earning app that can be used to get Free Fire diamonds. All you need to do is download it from the Google Play Store and participate in various in-app tasks, missions, and mini-games to win the much desired diamonds.

To earn in-app coins in the Kash Tag app, you can:

Invite and refer friends.

Play a ton of mini games to earn coins.

Upon earning 10000 coins, there is a dedicated section that lets you convert points into 110 diamonds by simply putting in your UID.

10) Easy Code

Earn redeem codes of your favorite games through Easy Code (Image via Google Play Store)

Easy Code is an ingenious app that lets users win game codes and in-game currencies, as well as redeem codes for free. All you need to do is participate in various in-app games to win a ton of coins.

There are dedicated sections for each popular battle royale title, where you can convert the coins won into in-game rewards of your choice. Once you have accumulated enough coins, open up the Free Fire tab and purchase diamonds of your choice by entering your game's unique identification number.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes