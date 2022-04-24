10 best Free Fire gloo wall skins that very few players have

Gloo walls are among the essential utilities in Garena Free Fire that every player uses regardless of the mode or combat situation. Although it is pretty tough to master the use of gloo walls, players can learn several crucial tricks by practicing in the training mode.

Apart from the applications in Garena Free Fire, gloo walls are also a way to flex on the battlefield with various skins. On rare occasions, one can encounter a plethora of gloo wall skins with unique designs in Garena Free Fire via different in-game.

Thus, almost every other gloo wall skin is rare in the game most of the time due to unavailability. However, some have become even rarer with time due to several factors. The following section will the ten best Free Fire gloo wall skins that a small chunk of players own.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the author's opinions. Free Fire has been banned in India as of February 2022, so players should go for the MAX variant to access their player IDs.

Top ten gloo walls in Garena Free Fire based on rarity

1) Victory Charge

In July 2021, Garena brought the "Free Fire x McLaren" collaboration which resulted in the arrival of several collectibles in the game. Victory Charge gloo wall skin was one of the rewards among the line-up of special edition items of the 'Free Fire x McLaren' collab.

The golden-black gloo wall skin was a part of the 'McLaren Top-Up' event, which users were able to acquire after purchasing 500 diamonds in the game. Considering the price and Victory Charge's impressive design of blue tires, it was worth the collection.

However, being a special edition gloo wall, it didn't return after the duration of the 'McLaren Top-Up' event ended. Thus, making it one of the rarest ever items in the game.

2) Gold Vault

Like the previous entry on this list, Gold Vault gloo wall skin was also a special edition item that became rare after its removal from the game. Garena introduced Gold Vault gloo wall via a themed event, 'Reload Target Down,' which included many other rewards.

The event and the gloo wall featured in it were seen in the game during the second collaboration of the Spanish crime drama show Money Heist. Thus, the vault-like design with the golden wheel seemed pretty fitting considering the gloo wall's Money Heist connection.

3) Ancient Order

Another visually beautiful gloo wall skin on this list, Ancient Order, had a pretty mesmerizing look that featured the silhouette of a warrior. The figure wielded two swords, and the backdrop of red aura enhanced the overall look of the gloo wall skin.

Unfortunately, the skin is among the rarest collectibles in the game, and it's nearly impossible to acquire the same right now. The gloo wall skin was a pre-order reward for Elite Bundle in Season 24, which is also a reason behind its rarity.

4) Death Guardian

Death Guardian skin is objectively one of the most epic skins that Garena has ever introduced in Free Fire. The golden-silver design with a guardian mask and red glowing eyes is pretty iconic, so the skin is quite popular among fans.

It was introduced in the game in July 2020 via the 'Rampage Top Up' event. During its initial stay majority of the users skipped unlocking the skin. As a result, devs removed the Death Guardian gloo wall skin, and it became one of the rarest.

5) Hayato the Guardian

'Hayato the Guardian' is one of the most visually pleasing gloo wall skins in the game, but at the same time, it is pretty unpopular. Thus, the blue-colored Hayato-themed gloo wall skin has remained rare in Garena Free Fire.

Developers introduced the Hayato-themed gloo wall to the game through the Midnight Samurai top-up event. As mentioned already, the gloo wall skin was unpopular at the time of introduction, so many players didn't unlock it.

6) Blood Hockey

Blood Hockey is another Elite Bundle pre-order reward, making it to the list of rarest gloo walls, and deservedly so. Like other Elite Bundle/Pass rewards in Free Fire, Bloo Hockey never returned to the game after its initial removal.

It was seen as a reward for Death Penalty Elite Pass bundle for Season 18. The design of hockey sticks and a skull wearing a helmet (replicating the Skull and bones) on a red-colored gloo wall was loved by almost everyone.

7) Nuclear Bunker

Nuclear Bunker gloo wall skin belongs to the category of items in Garena Free Fire that are massively popular but relatively rare to get in the game. The gloo wall skin was featured in the 'Tribal Scarf Top Up' event in July 2020.

The skin's design resembled that of a bunker gate, with a nuclear sign on it. The realistic theme of the Nuclear Bunker skin made it quite famous in the game, but most older gamers own it.

8) Taunting Dino

Having appeared in the 'Draw a Dino' event in August 2020, Taunting Dino is pretty rare to spot in the game these days. The predominantly green-colored gloo wall skin was a part of the infamous Dino series items.

It showcased the design of a character wearing a green Dino bundle alongside a message written in the center that reads:

"Ha! Hit Meeeeee!"

9) Swordsman Legends

'Swordsman Legends Top Up' event introduced three of the most beautiful collectibles in the game in November 2020, and one of them was a gloo wall skin.

Swordsman Legends gloo wall was available as a free reward for players who had purchased at least 500 diamonds. The mauve-colored gloo wall skin showcased several patterns that made it look quite iconic.

However, the skin has become unpopular and rarer over time, and it is pretty hard to spot Swordsman Legends gloo wall in the Garena Free Fire matches these days.

10) Angel Wings

The last collectible featured on the rarest gloo wall skins list in the game is 'Angel Wings.' It was available in the game via the Incubator almost a year back. Thus understandably, it was pretty hard to unlock.

The dark blue-colored gloo wall skin featured two white angelic wings, and the design was mesmerizing. However, the gloo wall skin soon became unpopular and consequently rarer.

