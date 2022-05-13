2B Gamer's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, rank, YouTube income, and more details (May 2022)

Sandesh "2B Gamer" Tamang is one of the numerous flourishing Nepali Free Fire content creators on YouTube. His channel has been expanding at a phenomenal rate, and his current subscriber count has surpassed 5.04 million.

The YouTuber from Kathmandu, Nepal uploads his gameplay with witty commentary and regularly posts several challenges and humorous shorts. He also enjoys 103k+ followers on Instagram, with close to 20k members on the Discord server.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, players from India are advised against playing Free Fire MAX. However, they may play the MAX version, which was not on the list of banned applications.

2B Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats

2B Gamer's Free Fire ID is 133688778. He is placed Heroic in the BR-Ranked mode and has reached Master in the CS-Ranked mode. The player's stats within the battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

2B Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

The Nepali star has played 1746 solo matches and has triumphed on 229 occasions, registering a win rate of 13.11%. He has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.26 while securing 4950 kills.

2B Gamer has won 454 matches out of 3081 duo games, resulting in a win rate of 14.73%. The content creator has secured 9478 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.61.

He has attained 3578 Booyahs in 16472 squad matches, translating to a win rate of 21.72%. He has bagged 54957 kills, chalking up a K/D ratio of 4.26.

Ranked stats

2B Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

2B Gamer has played 20 solo games and remained undefeated in two matches, attaining a win rate of 10%. He has bagged 48 kills, accumulating a K/D ratio of 2.67.

The YouTuber has also participated in 66 duo matches and has outplayed his opposition five times, resulting in a win rate of 7.57%. With 231 kills in the mode, he maintains a K/D ratio of 3.79.

2B Gamer has featured in 226 squad games and has won 31 matches, securing a win rate of 13.71%. He has taken down 818 opponents for a K/D ratio of 4.19.

Note: 2B Gamer's stats in Free Fire are subject to change.

Monthly income

2B Gamer's monthly income through YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, 2B Gamer's monthly YouTube income is estimated to lie between $4.7K and $74.7K. His annual revenue ranges from $56K to $896.1K.

YouTube channel

2B Gamer has been uploading videos to his YouTube channel since late 2019 and has amassed over five million subscribers in less than three years. The channel currently has 1100 videos that have a total of over 554 million views.

During the previous month, the channel garnered 260 thousand subscribers and 18.668 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish