Gaming Aura's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, YouTube income, and more (May 2022)

Abhishek Bisht, aka Gaming Aura, is a well-known figure in the Indian Free Fire community. He has made a name for himslef as a caster for numerous tournaments and was even declared 'Caster of The Year' in 2020 and 2021.

The popular personality also has a YouTube channel where he briefs his fanbase on various topics related to the game, such as the latest news, game updates, and more. Gaming Aura has recently surpassed the one million subscriber milestone, with the count currently standing at 1.01 million.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing it. The stats and images used in the article were retrieved from the MAX version.

What is Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID?

Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID is 152111745. The player has reached Diamond 3 in BR-Ranked and Heroic in CS-Ranked. He has the following stats in the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

Gaming Aura's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Gaming Aura has participated in 2989 solo games and has ended up winning 211 matches, registering a win rate of 7.05%. He has bagged 6377 kills and has a K/D ratio of 2.30.

The YouTuber has also competed in 4669 duo games and chalked up 371 victories, corresponding to a win rate of 7.94%. He has secured 12325 frags and recorded a K/D ratio of 2.87.

Gaming Aura has participated in 5980 squad matches and bagged 813 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 13.59%. The popular YouTuber has secured 14868 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 2.88.

Ranked stats

Gaming Aura's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Gaming Aura has participated in 58 squad matches and outplayed his opposition 10 times, accruing a win rate of 17.24%. With 175 eliminations, the player has secured a K/D ratio of 3.65.

Besides the squad games, he is yet to participate in any ranked solo or duo matches.

Note: Gaming Aura’s stats are subject to change.

Monthly income

Gaming Aura's monthly income (Image via Garena)

According to Social Blade, Gaming Aura’s monthly income through the YouTube channel is approximately between $231 and $3.7K. The website also estimates his annual revenue to be in the range of $2.8K and $44.4K.

YouTube channel

Abhishek uploaded his first video in August 2018 and has been quite active on the platform ever since. He has uploaded more than 700 videos to the channel in less than four years, and these have amassed a total of 85.63 million views.

Gaming Aura has garnered 36,000 subscribers and 925k views in the last 30 days alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish