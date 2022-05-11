PVS Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D, rank YouTube income, and more (May 2022)

Dr. Hariraman is well known in the Free Fire community by his in-game moniker PVS Gaming and ranks among the game’s most successful Tamil content creators on YouTube. He uploads a variety of content, including gameplay, shorts, and in-game events.

He has accumulated 2.31 million subscribers in the last three years, alongside 278k followers on Instagram. PVS Gaming also has 64k members on his Discord server.

Along with his work in the sphere of content creation, Hariraman is also the CEO of a successful esports team with the same name as his channel. They were placed second in the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall and even represented India at the FFAC 2021.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. The images and stats used in the article have been taken from the MAX version.

What is PVS Gaming’s Free Fire ID?

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 63725581. The user is ranked Platinum 3 in the BR mode and Heroic in the CS mode. His stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

PVS Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has won 109 matches out of 1175 solo encounters, translating to a win rate of 9.27%. Hariraman has also secured 3625 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.40.

PVS Gaming has 1007 appearances in duo games and has attained 164 Booyahs. With 2234 kills, he has accumulated a K/D ratio of 2.65.

Coming to the squad matches, PVS Gaming has participated in 11898 squad matches and clinched 2548 of these, resulting in a win rate of 21.41%. The Tamil content creator has taken down 31860 opponents with a K/D ratio of 3.41.

Ranked stats

PVS Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

PVS Gaming has participated in a single ranked squad game in Ranked Season 27 and has secured a win. With a single kill in this mode, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 1.

He is yet to play any ranked solo or duo games.

Note: PVS Gaming’s stats in the battle royale title are subject to change.

Monthly income

PVS Gaming's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates that PVS Gaming’s monthly earnings vary between $1.1K to $18.2K. His annual revenue through the YouTube channel lies between $13.7K and $218.6K.

YouTube channel

Hariraman began uploading content over three years ago and has amassed millions of subscribers by focusing on Free Fire content. Additionally, he has bagged over 285 million views across the 1100 videos he has published throughout this period.

His most popular video, which has 5.9 million views, features him unboxing a gift package from Red Bull. The streamer has gained over 20k subscribers and 4.5 million views during the last month alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish