2B Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, guild, real name, monthly income, and more

Sandesh Tamang, aka 2B Gamer, is a renowned Free Fire content creator hailing from Nepal. He has been regularly creating videos for quite a while and has amassed an enormous subscriber count of over 3.29 million. On top of this, he has a total of 377.06 million views to his name.

Over the previous 30 days, 2B Gamer has gained 330 thousand subscribers and 36.33 million views combined.

2B Gamer’s Free Fire ID, guild, and stats

His Free Fire ID is 133688778. The name of 2B Gamer’s guild is “N X T L E V E L,” and the guild ID is 63829898.

Lifetime stats

Here are the lifetime statistics of 2B Gamer (Image via Free Fire)

2B Gamer has made 15163 appearances in the squad mode and has 3355 first-place finishes, which leads to a win percentage of 22.12%. The content creator has 49708 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.21.

In the duo matches, he has bettered his foes in 425 of 2871 he has played, maintaining a win rate of 14.80%. With 8725 frags, the player has a K/D ratio of 3.57.

The popular YouTuber has competed in 1671 solo matches and has 221 wins, converting to a win ratio of 13.22%. He killed 4706 enemies in this mode at a K/D ratio of 3.25.

Ranked stats

2B Gamer has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.64 in the ranked squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, 2B Gamer has outshined his enemies in 74 of the 497 squad matches, corresponding to a win rate of 14.88%. He killed 1964 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.64.

Meanwhile, he has taken part in 39 duo games but is yet to secure a win. In the process, he has 86 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.21.

The renowned figure has competed in 9 solo games, killing 30 enemies for a K/D ratio of 3.33.

Monthly income

2B Gamer's earnings and other details (Image via Social Blade)

2B Gamer’s estimated monthly income is projected to lie between $9.1K - $145.4K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Sandesh Tamang creates a variety of content related to the battle royale title. Presently, he has 881 videos on his channel, with the most viewed being at seven million. 2B Gamer has a subscriber count of 3.29 million with 377.06 million views combined.

Note: 2B Gamer's Free Fire stats were recorded while writing the article and are subject to change.

