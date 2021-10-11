2B Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, real name and monthly earnings in October 2021

Sandesh Tamang is a YouTuber from Nepal who makes videos about Garena Free Fire. For those curious, he is the one behind the prominent 2B Gamer channel. His popularity has risen considerably in recent years, garnering substantial numbers.

At the time of writing, 2B Gamer boasts a subscriber and view count of around 3.44 million and 413.71 million, respectively. He also runs another channel named Sandesh Tamang, with 286 thousand subscribers.

2B Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 133688778.

Lifetime stats

2B Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

2B Gamer has taken part in 15344 squad games and has managed to better his foes in 3374, leading to a win rate of 21.98%. In the process, he has 50447 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.21.

Coming to duo mode, he has stood victorious in 426 of the 2909 matches he has participated in, which comes down to a win percentage of 14.64%. With 8846 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.56.

Finally, 2B Gamer has played 1684 solo games and has a winning tally of 224, resulting in a win ratio of 13.30%. He has 4773 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.27.

Ranked stats

2B Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

2B Gamer has outclassed his foes in 13 of 149 squad matches in the ongoing season, equating to a win percentage of 8.72%. He has 585 kills in this mode with a K/D ratio of 4.30.

Additionally, he has played 29 duo games and has 95 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.28.

He has appeared in three solo matches as well but has not yet achieved a kill or a win.

Monthly earnings

2B Gamer's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Sandesh Tamang's estimated monthly earnings from the 2B Gamer YouTube channel are mentioned to lie between $4.7K - $74.8K.

YouTube channel

2B Gamer has consistently made videos around Free Fire over the past few years, becoming one of Nepal's top content creators. He currently has 920 videos on his channel, and the most-watched video has 7.2 million views.

According to Social Blade, 2B Gamer has garnered 80 thousand subscribers and 18.70 million views in the last 30 days.

Note: The stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as 2B Gamer plays more games in Free Fire.

