2B Gamer vs Ajjubhai (Total Gaming): Who has better Free Fire stats in July 2021?

Sandesh Tamang, also known as 2B Gamer, is a Free Fire content creator from Nepal. He enjoys a significant following in the game’s community and has accumulated a subscriber count of 3.08 million with 356.13 million views.

Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) is a well-known figure who creates videos related to various games, including Free Fire, Minecraft, and GTA 5. As of now, he has 26.6 million subscribers and 4.34 billion views.

2B Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 133688778.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

2B Gamer has featured in 15042 squad games and has 3336 victories, resulting in a win rate of 22.17%. He has 49290 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.21.

In duo mode, he has secured 425 wins in 2844 matches resulting in a win rate of 14.94%. With 8652 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.58.

The content creator has played 1661 solo games and has won 221 games, resulting in a win rate of 13.30%. He has 4676 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.25.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, 2B Gamer has appeared in 371 ranked squad matches and has 55 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win rate of 14.82%. With a K/D ratio of 4.86, he has 1535 frags.

Meanwhile, he has played 11 duo games but is yet to register a win. He has killed 13 enemies with a K/D ratio of 1.18.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has 11910 squad games to his name and has outperformed his enemies in 2901, resulting in a win rate of 24.35%. He has accumulated 44859 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.98.

Apart from this, he has competed in 1777 duo matches and has been victorious on 347 occasions resulting in a win rate of 19.52%. With a K/D ratio of 4.94, he has 7061 frags.

The internet star has played 945 solo games and has triumphed in 87, resulting in a win rate of 9.20%. He has killed a total of 2438 enemies with a K/D ratio of 2.84.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Total Gaming has participated in 199 squad matches and has 43 victories, maintaining a win rate of 21.60%. He has 630 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.04.

Moreover, he has played 4 duo games and has 2 victories, resulting in a win rate of 50.00%. He has 15 frags with a K/D ratio of 7.50.

Ajjubhai has played 5 solo matches and has notched 4 kills, with a K/D ratio of 0.80.

Comparison

In the category of lifetime stats, 2B Gamer has the edge in solo mode, while Ajjubhai has better stats in duo and squad matches.

The ranked stats of Ajjubhai and 2B Gamer in solo and duo modes cannot be compared as Total Gaming has only a few games to his name. In squad games, Ajjubhai has a higher win rate, while 2B Gamer has a better K/D ratio.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: AS Gaming vs Lokesh Gamer: Who has better Free Fire stats in July 2021?

Edited by Siddharth Satish