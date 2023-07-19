2F LoL Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Munim Bappa is among the many thriving Bangladeshi Free Fire content creators. He runs a successful YouTube channel called 2F LoL Gamer and has garnered over 1.82 million subscribers within three years, thanks to his persistent efforts. The YouTuber primarily focuses on gameplay videos but also posts other game-related content.

He runs a second channel, 2F LoL Family, with 110k subscribers. However, he has not uploaded any content there recently. Additionally, Munim also boasts over 11k followers on Facebook.

What is 2F LoL Gamer’s Free Fire ID?

2F LoL Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 876991120. He also leads a guild named 2F LOL Gamer, whose ID is 65012237. The YouTuber is placed in the Heroic tier in the ongoing BR-Ranked Season 34 while climbing to Platinum 2 in CS-Ranked Season 19.

2F LoL Gamer’s Free Fire stats

His current Free Fire stats are as follows:

BR Career stats

2F LoL Gamer's Free Fire BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

2F LoL Gamer has featured in 3,595 Solo encounters and outclassed his opponents to take home 257 victories, resulting in a win rate of 7.14%. He has eliminated 8,289 opponents, averaging a K/D ratio of 2.48.

He has also made it into 4,175 Duo matches, scoring 343 Booyahs at a win rate of 8.21%. With 10,905 frags, the Bangladeshi star player has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.85.

In the 11,748 Squad matches, 2F LoL Gamer has won on 1,571 occasions, for a win rate of 13.37%. Simultaneously, he has 35,587 frags to retain a K/D ratio of 3.50.

BR Ranked stats

2F LoL Gamer's Free Fire BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has only played 61 Squad games as part of the BR-Ranked Season 34 and defeated the opposition nine times for a win rate of 14.75%. With 349 eliminations to his name, the internet star has upheld a K/D ratio of 6.71.

He has yet to participate in any Solo or Duo games.

Note: 2F LoL Gamer’s stats were registered while writing the article. These numbers will change as he features in more games.

Monthly income

2F LoL Gamer's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to the statistics on Social Blade, the 2F LoL Gamer channel is likely to clock a revenue between $658 and $10.5K monthly. Similarly, on the lines of present viewership, the content creator is estimated to make between $7.9K and $126.2K.

YouTube channel

Munim Bappa started the 2F LoL Gamer channel over three years ago and has posted 300 videos until this point, averaging 100 uploads a year. However, they have gained over 166 million views alongside a million plus subscribers on the platform.

The content creator has seen stable growth in recent months, backed by decent viewership and a rise in following. As per Social Blade, he has gained over 10k subscribers, while his videos have been watched over 2.63 million times.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is blocked in India and has no definitive unban yet. As a result of government-imposed restrictions, players from the country are advised not to play the battle royale title. Instead, they may play the MAX version since it is not blocked in the country.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.