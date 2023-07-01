Free Fire MAX BR-Ranked Season 34 end date, rewards, and more

The new Free Fire BR-Ranked Season 34 is finally set in motion, and it will last around two months, providing ample time to push your ranks to reach higher tiers. With the fresh start, the ranks have already been reset, and your new rank will be determined by your performance during the previous ranked season. Thus, the new BR-Ranked Season 34 presents a perfect opportunity to begin your quest to the top of the rank ladder.

On this route, you will also be eligible to receive multiple rewards, including avatars, banners, gun skin trial cards, and more. Here is a comprehensive overview of the current ranked season.

Free Fire BR-Ranked Season 34 start and end date

Free Fire BR-Ranked Season 34 ends on September 1, 2023 (Image via Garena)

Free Fire BR-Ranked Season 34 commenced on July 1, 2023, and the new season will run for about two months before closing on September 1, 2023. The map pool includes Bermuda, Kalahari, and NeXTerra, and you may play one of the maps at random while queuing for the ranked matches.

What are the rewards available in Free Fire BR-Ranked Season 34?

Garena rewards Free Fire players for reaching the higher tiers. Thus, you have additional incentives to push your rank. Some of the important rewards up for grabs at the various tiers are as follows:

Silver 1

BR-Ranked S34 Silver Banner, 200x Gold and 25x Rank Token

Gold 1

Woodpecker – S34 Exclusive: Iris, BR-Ranked S34 Gold Banner, and BR-Ranked Gold Bundle

Platinum 1

Thompson – Goldrim Tribute (7 days), BR-Ranked S34 Platinum Banner, and BR-Ranked Platinum Bundle

Diamond 1

Thompson – Goldrim Tribute (30 days), BR-Ranked S34 Diamond Banner, and BR-Ranked Diamond Bundle

Heroic

BR-Ranked S34 Heroic jacket and BR-Ranked Heroic Profile Bundle (includes BR-Ranked S34 Heroic Avatar, Banner, and Emote)

Master

BR-Ranked Master Emote, BR-Ranked Master Profile Bundle (includes avatar and banner), and 700x Rank Token

You need to reach and remain in Grandmaster rank to receive the corresponding rewards (Image via Garena)

Grandmaster 1 (Reach and remain)

Battle Royale Grandmaster 1 Banner and Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar for 60 days

Grandmaster 2 (Reach and remain)

Battle Royale Grandmaster 2 Banner and Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar for 60 days

Grandmaster 3 (Reach and remain)

Battle Royale Grandmaster 3 Banner and Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar for 60 days

Grandmaster 4 (Reach and remain)

Battle Royale Grandmaster 4 Banner and Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar for 60 days

Grandmaster 5 (Reach and remain)

Battle Royale Grandmaster 5 Banner and Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar for 60 days

Grandmaster 6 (Reach and remain)

Battle Royale Grandmaster 6 Banner and Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar for 60 days

To receive the rewards mentioned above, except those offered in the Grandmaster tier, you just have to reach a particular rank. You also have multiple other attractive rewards, including Loadout items, EXP Cards, Gold Cards, Gold, and more offered in the intermediate tiers.

Note: Free Fire is blocked in India due to the government-imposed restriction. As a result, you should avoid playing the game. Instead, you may play the Free Fire MAX which is not on the blocked application list.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

