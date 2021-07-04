3 best active abilities for Free Fire's Factory Challenge in July 2021

The Factory Challenge is a well-known custom room challenge in Free Fire initially created by prominent YouTubers. Two players battle with fists or melee weapons on top of the Factory (a place on the Bermuda map) in this mode.

Since there are 40 Free Fire characters, players can choose from any of them for this challenge. These characters each have their own set of abilities, which are further classified as active or passive. Though the former need activation, they are more effective than the latter.

This article shares some of the most potent Free Fire characters with active abilities that are suitable for the Factory Challenge in July 2021.

Most potent active abilities for Free Fire's Factory Challenge

3) K (Captain Booyah)

K in Garena Free Fire

K has an active ability called Master of All that provides players 50 EP.

Allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increase in EP conversion rate when in jiu-jitsu mode. In psychological mode, the player earns 2 EP every three seconds for 100 EP. After switching modes, there is a 3-second cooldown period.

K is an excellent choice for the Factory Challenge as he automatically restores HP while fistfighting. Hence it gives players an extra edge.

2) Xayne

Xayne in Garena Free Fire

Xtreme Encounter is Xayne's active ability. At its default level, this ability grants the player 80 HP for a brief period. It also increases the damage done against gloo walls and shields by 40%. All effects last for 10 seconds and have a CD of 150 seconds.

Xayne will offer a great HP advantage to the player, though for a brief time but will help players have the upper hand over their enemies.

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Drop the Beat, DJ Alok's active ability produces a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for up to five seconds.

DJ Alok's skill is beneficial in both ways, as it heals the players and increases the player's movement speed.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. The reader may have different opinions and can prioritize the characters upon their preference.

Also read: BGMI vs Free Fire: Game modes, maps, system requirements, and more

Edited by Srijan Sen