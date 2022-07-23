3 best Android apps to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX after OB35 update

Diamonds are one of several in-game currencies gamers can find in Free Fire MAX. They hold extreme importance and are generally needed if individuals want to get their hands on cosmetics, skins, costumes, pets, and other premium items.

However, the top-up of diamonds requires real money, which non-spending players cannot afford to spend from their pockets. Regardless, the desire for exclusive items forces individuals to seek free methods of getting the currency.

Note: The list is based on the writer’s opinion, and users are recommended to check the terms of service before utilizing the apps.

Three great Android apps for free diamonds in Free Fire MAX (OB35 update)

3) Booyah!

Booyah! is an application for streaming and game-related content creation. However, what makes it interesting is that it runs several events and contests featuring exciting rewards, including in-game items and even diamonds.

Users often have to upload clips or even watch them for a given duration to acquire a particular set of rewards. They can link their Free Fire MAX ID with their Booyah! accounts to win the prizes. It is important to note that players are not guaranteed but stand a chance to obtain rewards.

2) Advance Server

The Free Fire Advance Server is a client released by Garena before every update, which allows gamers to test the new unreleased features. Many fail to realize that it also allows them to attain diamonds for free by reporting the bugs and glitches to provide the best experience upon its release.

Users can use the Bug Report tab on the official website and provide a detailed report of the bug they encounter with enough proof. If their report is genuine, they might receive free diamonds in their global account, depending on their contribution.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

When players want free diamonds in Free Fire MAX, nothing is better than Google Opinion Rewards. This application requires them to answer short and easy surveys in return for Google Play Credits that can later be utilized to make in-app purchases.

Many gamers use this alternative as they can only collect a few credits and then wait for the Special Airdrop, which offers diamonds alongside several other in-game items for a reduced price. However, users will have to wait patiently until then.

Why players should avoid illegal methods

Users are encouraged to proceed only with legitimate and trusted means of acquiring diamonds. Numerous illegal options are also prevalent on the internet, but individuals must avoid them as they can lead to severe consequences.

For example, approaches like unlimited diamond generators are against the terms of service of Free Fire MAX and can permanently ban gamers’ in-game accounts. They should stay safe than sorry.

