3 best bundles and gun skins in Free Fire MAX Gift of Light event

Garena brought a series of collectibles for Indian Free Fire MAX fans during the Diwali season. Events and rewards continue to arrive in the game via the Light Fest series, and players have more than enough chances to grab different prizes by spending diamonds or completing missions.

One of the ongoing events from the Light Fest series is "Gift of Light," which offers paid prizes. The event has two prize pools with a gacha-like system, offering gun skins and costume bundles. Therefore, one can spend diamonds on spins to acquire random rewards from their desired prize pool.

Here are the best rewards - bundles and gun skins - in the Gift of Light event of Free Fire MAX (India server).

Garena Free Fire MAX: Best rewards in the Gift of Light event (India server)

Best costume bundles

3) Skull Hunter Bundle

Skull Hunter is a futuristic costume set that gives the vibes of an assassin or a cyborg. It is a legendary-level item with a skull mask that Garena introduced almost three years back in Free Fire MAX's original variant in November 2019 via "Legendary Royale."

In the ongoing Gift of Light event, the Skull Hunter Bundle is among the best rewards in its prize pool.

2) Arctic Blue Bundle

Like Skull Hunter, Arctic Blue is another primary reward from the Gift of Light's costume bundle prize pool. The Arctic Blue Bundle was also introduced in Free Fire in 2019 and, over the years, has continued to make returns on special occasions.

The blue and black colored costume bundle is quite impressive and among the best rewards in the Gift of Light event.

1) Fierce Demilord Bundle

The white and black colored Fierce Demilord Bundle was seen in Free Fire MAX in January 2022 in the Moco Store.

Having a theme of duality, Fierce Demilord is quite fascinating due to its design, which is another reason why Garena brought it back and placed it among the significant rewards of the bundle prize pool.

Best gun skins

3) M1887 - Incendium Burst

Incendium Burst M1887 is among the best gun skins in the Gift of Light event due to its fiery VFX with a blazing ball around the trigger. However, being a legendary level skin, the Incendium Burst M1887 is among the hardest rewards to get from its prize pool.

Like other prizes of the "Gift of Light" event, M1887 - Incendium Burst has also appeared in Free Fire MAX on multiple occasions. The last time the impressive M1887 skin was seen was in July 2022.

2) AUG - Roaring Gunfighter

Roaring Gunfighter AUG is another beautiful gun skin that players can find in the "Gift of Light" prize pool. The gun's design is quite impressive due to its multiple colors, and on top of that, being an AUG skin makes the Roaring Gunfighter one of the best options available in the "Gift of Light" event.

Like previous items on this list, Roaring Gunfighter AUG has also appeared multiple times in the game, with its last appearance being in April 2022's Weapon Royale.

1) MP5 - Aurora Oni

MP5 is an underrated weapon, and so are many of its skins in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX, with Aurora Oni being a prime example.

While there are plenty of gun skins in the prize pool, only a few can match the mesmerizing special effects and design of Aurora Oni, which has also received the love of fans in the past and was available in the game previously in December 2021.

Note: The Gift of Light event requires players to spend diamonds on spins and provides random rewards. Interested players can access the event till 1 November in Free Fire MAX (India server).

