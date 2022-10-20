How to get Arctic Blue Bundle and legendary gun skins in Free Fire MAX this week

Light Fest has been active on the Free Fire MAX Indian server since 7 October 2022, and fans are excited to get their hands on some unique collectibles. The Light Fest events are expected to last until 28 October, and many more rewards will likely be revealed in the upcoming days.

On Wednesday, 19 October 2022, a new Light Fest event called Gift of Light began. The event offers a series of costume bundles and legendary gun skins upon exchanging diamonds. Players will have a chance to obtain the famous Arctic Blue Bundle upon making a spin.

Gift of Light offers the famous Arctic Blue Bundle and plenty of legendary gun skins in Free Fire MAX

A new Light Fest event is now active in the game (Image via Garena)

The new event is currently active and offers several legendary gun skins and costume bundles that were released previously. You can check out the complete list of rewards here.

The Arctic Blue Bundle is among the premium rewards of the bundle prize pool

Artic Blue Bundle is one of the premium items in the event (Image via Garena)

The Arctic Blue Bundle, like other prestigious rewards of the event, is a part of the bundle prize pool and is obtainable via spins. One spin costs 199 diamonds, and you will need to spend 899 diamonds for a pack of five spins.

The five spins will ensure at least one premium reward from the bundle prize pool. However, the Arctic Blue Bundle is not guaranteed, and you will have to keep spinning to claim a permanent bundle and a Gift of Light Token.

Rewards can be claimed using Gift of Light Tokens

Exchange Store of the Gift of Light event (Image via Garena)

Players who are not able to grab the Arctic Blue Bundle in 50 turns will get 50 Gift of Light Tokens, which they can use to redeem their favorite costume bundle from the Exchange Store of the latest Free Fire MAX event.

Legendary gun skins are rather easy to acquire

Rules of the Gift of Light event (Image via Garena)

Although the Arctic Blue Bundle is difficult to obtain, you can easily acquire a legendary gun randomly from the gun skin prize pool by paying 899 diamonds for a pack of five spins. If you choose to purchase five spins individually, it will cost you 995 diamonds.

Now that the rules for both prize pools are clear, you can follow the step-by-step guide in the following section to attain your desired rewards from Free Fire MAX's Gift of Light event.

A step-by-step guide on how to get the Arctic Blue Bundle and legendary gun skins

The Gift of Light event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire MAX and log in using your desired method.

Step 2: Access the event section by tapping on the calendar icon.

Step 3: Stay on the 'Light Fest' tab and choose the 'Gift of Light' event, after which you can access the event page.

Step 4: On the event page, use the '1x Spin' or '5x Spin' buttons to pay for the diamonds and acquire random rewards from your desired prize pool.

If you don't receive the Arctic Blue Bundle after 50 spins, you can use the 50 Gift of Light Tokens (acquired from any prize pool) to redeem your favorite reward via the Exchange Store.

