Free Fire MAX Gift of Light event: Rewards, price, and more

Gift of Light, the most awaited event of the Light Fest, has finally arrived on the Free Fire MAX India server, offering an opportunity to acquire permanent exclusive cosmetics at a reasonable rate. The event features two separate prize pools, one for the outfits and the other for the gun skins featuring exclusive rewards like the Zombified Samurai Bundle and M1887 – Incendium Burst.
Garena has set the entry barrier relatively high in the ongoing event, as a single spin in either prize pool will cost 199 diamonds. In comparison, a pack of five will cost 899 diamonds. The fact that you will only receive permanent rewards very well weighs out the cost.
In addition, you will also obtain special Light Tokens in the new Free Fire MAX event when you receive a previously owned cosmetic. If that is not exciting enough, you will receive the token after every spin. These can be exchanged for the desired item, making the event even more appealing overall.
Read through for a detailed guide to the new Free Fire MAX event.
Gift of Light event kicks off on Free Fire MAX India server
Gift of Light is eagerly awaited in Free Fire MAX as it relaunches attractive cosmetics for the players to add to the collection. There are further sub-divisions in the prize pools – Premium Prizes and Normal Prizes.
A pack of five spins provides better value for money by reducing the overall cost per spin and also ensures a premium reward, thus being the best alternative.
The Free Fire MAX Gift of Light event offers 100 bundles and 100 gun skins, with 40 of each available in the premium ones. The complete list includes the following:
Bundle Prize Pool
Premium Prize
- Golden Shade Bundle
- Zombified Samurai Bundle
- Arctic Blue Bundle
- Fierce Demilord Bundle
- Skull Hunter Bundle
- Winter Ironthrasher Bundle
- Shinobi Ablaze Bundle
- Thunder Electrified Bundle
- The Shadow Red Bundle
- Wavebreaker Kaze Bundle
- Dr. Sanity Bundle
- Plague Phantom Bundle
- Sakura Clubber Bundle
- Tiger Clubber Bundle
- Lush Clubber Bundle
- Trendy Clubber Bundle
- Silent Scrutiny Bundle
- Hiphop Gaze Bundle
- Pink Wink Bundle
- Night Bandit Bundle
- Burning Leo Bundle
- The Purple Void Bundle
- FFCS The Disciple Bundle
- Missy Sweetheart Bundle
- Mister Sweetheart Bundle
- Tang the Assassin Bundle
- Lee the Dragon Bundle
- Sunscale Serpent Bundle
- The Frosted Blue Bundle
- Golden Roar Bundle
- Flake Blake Bundle
- Vampire Malevolence Bundle
- B’lue Wave Bundle
- Masked Warlord Bundle
- Raindoll Bundle
- White Shadow Bundle
- Street Thug Bundle
- Surf Rider Bundle
- Griffin Bundle
- MC Funk Bundle
Normal Prize
- Gentleman Bundle
- Pink Devil Bundle
- The Suits Bundle
- Dynastic Warlord Bundle
- Red Hot
- Paleolithic Bundle
- Neolithic Bundle
- Skeleton Magician Bundle
- Pumpkin Warrior Bundle
- Cunning Witch Bundle
- Raver Bundle
- Red Hot Chill Bundle
- Tuxedo Bundle
- Taekwondain Bundle
- Blackbelt Bundle
- Winter Elk Bundle
- Winterlands Dancer Bundle
- Mad Stranger Bundle
- Lady of Flame Bundle
- Flame Fighter Bundle
- Bad Dog Warning Bundle
- Bloody Vase Bundle
- Commando Bundle
- Front Line Bundle
- Mob Boss Bundle
- Summer Beaches Bundle
- Rebel Bundle
- Underworld Bundle
- One-eyed Bundle
- Kopassus Bundle
- Mr. Squido
- Pink Spirit
- Astronaut
- Spacefarer
- Heart Devil
- Blood and Wine
- Cowboy Bundle (Female)
- Cowboy Bundle (Male)
- Heroine Bundle
- Blue Assassin Set
- Battlefield Bundle (Female)
- Battlefield Bundle (Male)
- Trendsetter Bundle
- Frozen Platinum Bundle
- Burning Rays Bundle
- Cobra Sprinter Bundle
- Cobra Sidekick Bundle
- Heartthrob (Female) Bundle
- Heartthrob (Male) Bundle
- Soldier Bundle
- Enforcer Bundle
- Cool Captain Bundle
- Baseballer Bundle
- Hipster Bundle Male)
- Mafia Bundle
- Survivor Bundle
- GW2018 Bundle (Female)
- GW2018 Bundle (Male)
- Plumber Bundle (Male)
- Plumber Bundle (Female)
Guns Prize Pool
Premium Prize
- M1887 – Incendium Burst
- MP40 – Royal Flush
- P90 – The Punisher
- SCAR – Cupid
- AK – The Flaming Dragon
- UMP – Art of War
- M4A1 – Cataclysm
- MP5 – Aurora Oni
- AWM – Duke Swallowtail
- Kar98k – The Executioner
- Kord – Killspark Shinobi
- M14 – Burning Lily
- Groza – Sterling Futurnetic
- M82B – Vampire Malevolence
- Treatment Sniper – Ice Bones
- Vector – Hypercore Blues
- M60 – Viper Gangster Bundle
- AUG – Roaring Gunfighter
- SKS – Shyteria
- XM8 – Abyssal
- FAMAS – Teenage Dream
- AN94 – Ruby Bride
- SPAS12 – Cosmic Teleportia
- M79 – Midnight Mafia
- MAG7 – Shadow Rogue
- Charge Buster – Lava Luster
- PARAFAL – Crimson Heir
- MAC10 – Enflamed Terror
- Kingfisher – Moonlight
- Desert Eagle – Ornamental Touch
- Thompson – Fierce Demilord
- AK – Pumpkin Flames
- M4A1 – Pink Laminate
- AC80 – Royal Warrior
- G36 – Flaring Bionica
- M24 – Riverdust Splasher
- M1014 – Enhanced Armor
- SVD – Swordsman Legends
- Woodpecker – Merciless Necromancer
- Mini Uzi – Amber Megacypher
Normal Prize
- AK – Digital Invasion
- AK47 – Private Eye
- AN94 – Booyah
- AN94 – Game Streamer
- AWM – Skull Punker
- AWM – Tagger’s Revolt
- Crossbow – Burning Heart
- Charge Buster – Violet Fear
- SKS – Flaming Skull
- Desert Eagle – Hybrid Extension
- FAMAS – Digital Invasion
- FAMAS – Wilderness Hunter
- G18 – Lava Lustre
- Kar98k – Great Plunder
- Kar98k – Star Soul
- Kar98k – Warrior’s Spirit
- M1014 – Roaring Gunfighter
- M14 – Booyah
- M1873 – Ice Bones
- M1873 – Flaring Bionica
- M1917 – Wavebreaker Kaze
- M249 – Disc Jockey
- M4A1 – Flaming Wolf
- Kingfisher – Sunscale
- M500 – Fire Bones
- M60 – Pumpkin Flames
- M60 – Victory Wings
- M79 – Artificial Intelligence
- M82B – Dragon Mob
- M82B – Hurricane Delivery
- MAC10 – Bones of Terror
- MAC10 – Cyan Fear
- MAG-7 – FFWS 2021
- MAG-7 – Hurricane Delivery
- MAG-7 – Amber Megacypher
- Mini Uzi – Frenzy Bunny
- Min Uzi – Paradise Defender
- MP40 – Engineer
- MP40 – Haven Warrior
- MP40 – Titanium
- MP5 – Master of Minds
- PARAFAL – Wraith Patrol
- PLASMA – Champion Crater
- SCAR – Royale Warrior
- SKS – Master of Minds
- SPAS12 – Wasteland
- SPAS12 – Superstar
- SPAS12 – Zombie’s Kiss
- SVD – Artificial Intelligence
- SVD – Viper Gangster
- Thompson – Scarlet Groom
- Treatment Sniper – Infiltrated Red
- Treatment Sniper – Sterling Futurnetic
- UMP – Steel Winds
- Vector – Taunting Smile
- VSS – Metallic
- VSS – Shark Attack
- VSS – Victory Wings
- XM8 – Game Streamer
- XM8 – Sneaky Clown
Steps to make spins and get rewards in the new Free Fire MAX event
You may follow the steps below to get the rewards from the Free Fire MAX Gift of Light event.
Step 1: Open the Gift of Light event interface in Free Fire MAX.
Step 2: Two available options to draw the rewards will be displayed. Select the most appropriate alternative.
Step 3: Continue making spins until you have received your preferred rewards.
This Free Fire MAX event offers a great avenue for players to get alluring cosmetics at a reasonable rate. However, there is no guarantee of obtaining a particular prize; hence, only those with tons of spare diamonds are advised to spin in this event.