Free Fire MAX Gift of Light event: Rewards, price, and more

Gift of Light, the most awaited event of the Light Fest, has finally arrived on the Free Fire MAX India server, offering an opportunity to acquire permanent exclusive cosmetics at a reasonable rate. The event features two separate prize pools, one for the outfits and the other for the gun skins featuring exclusive rewards like the Zombified Samurai Bundle and M1887 – Incendium Burst.

Garena has set the entry barrier relatively high in the ongoing event, as a single spin in either prize pool will cost 199 diamonds. In comparison, a pack of five will cost 899 diamonds. The fact that you will only receive permanent rewards very well weighs out the cost.

In addition, you will also obtain special Light Tokens in the new Free Fire MAX event when you receive a previously owned cosmetic. If that is not exciting enough, you will receive the token after every spin. These can be exchanged for the desired item, making the event even more appealing overall.

Read through for a detailed guide to the new Free Fire MAX event.

Gift of Light event kicks off on Free Fire MAX India server

Gift of Light is eagerly awaited in Free Fire MAX as it relaunches attractive cosmetics for the players to add to the collection. There are further sub-divisions in the prize pools – Premium Prizes and Normal Prizes.

A pack of five spins provides better value for money by reducing the overall cost per spin and also ensures a premium reward, thus being the best alternative.

The Free Fire MAX Gift of Light event offers 100 bundles and 100 gun skins, with 40 of each available in the premium ones. The complete list includes the following:

Bundle Prize Pool

Premium Prize

40 Premium Prizes are available in the new Free Fire MAX event (Image via Garena)

Golden Shade Bundle

Zombified Samurai Bundle

Arctic Blue Bundle

Fierce Demilord Bundle

Skull Hunter Bundle

Winter Ironthrasher Bundle

Shinobi Ablaze Bundle

Thunder Electrified Bundle

The Shadow Red Bundle

Wavebreaker Kaze Bundle

Dr. Sanity Bundle

Plague Phantom Bundle

Sakura Clubber Bundle

Tiger Clubber Bundle

Lush Clubber Bundle

Trendy Clubber Bundle

Silent Scrutiny Bundle

Hiphop Gaze Bundle

Pink Wink Bundle

Night Bandit Bundle

Burning Leo Bundle

The Purple Void Bundle

FFCS The Disciple Bundle

Missy Sweetheart Bundle

Mister Sweetheart Bundle

Tang the Assassin Bundle

Lee the Dragon Bundle

Sunscale Serpent Bundle

The Frosted Blue Bundle

Golden Roar Bundle

Flake Blake Bundle

Vampire Malevolence Bundle

B’lue Wave Bundle

Masked Warlord Bundle

Raindoll Bundle

White Shadow Bundle

Street Thug Bundle

Surf Rider Bundle

Griffin Bundle

MC Funk Bundle

Normal Prize

A total of 60 bundles are available as part of Normal Prizes (Image via Garena)

Gentleman Bundle

Pink Devil Bundle

The Suits Bundle

Dynastic Warlord Bundle

Red Hot

Paleolithic Bundle

Neolithic Bundle

Skeleton Magician Bundle

Pumpkin Warrior Bundle

Cunning Witch Bundle

Raver Bundle

Red Hot Chill Bundle

Tuxedo Bundle

Taekwondain Bundle

Blackbelt Bundle

Winter Elk Bundle

Winterlands Dancer Bundle

Mad Stranger Bundle

Lady of Flame Bundle

Flame Fighter Bundle

Bad Dog Warning Bundle

Bloody Vase Bundle

Commando Bundle

Front Line Bundle

Mob Boss Bundle

Summer Beaches Bundle

Rebel Bundle

Underworld Bundle

One-eyed Bundle

Kopassus Bundle

Mr. Squido

Pink Spirit

Astronaut

Spacefarer

Heart Devil

Blood and Wine

Cowboy Bundle (Female)

Cowboy Bundle (Male)

Heroine Bundle

Blue Assassin Set

Battlefield Bundle (Female)

Battlefield Bundle (Male)

Trendsetter Bundle

Frozen Platinum Bundle

Burning Rays Bundle

Cobra Sprinter Bundle

Cobra Sidekick Bundle

Heartthrob (Female) Bundle

Heartthrob (Male) Bundle

Soldier Bundle

Enforcer Bundle

Cool Captain Bundle

Baseballer Bundle

Hipster Bundle Male)

Mafia Bundle

Survivor Bundle

GW2018 Bundle (Female)

GW2018 Bundle (Male)

Plumber Bundle (Male)

Plumber Bundle (Female)

Guns Prize Pool

Premium Prize

40 premium gun skins are available in the new Free Fire MAX event (Image via Garena)

M1887 – Incendium Burst

MP40 – Royal Flush

P90 – The Punisher

SCAR – Cupid

AK – The Flaming Dragon

UMP – Art of War

M4A1 – Cataclysm

MP5 – Aurora Oni

AWM – Duke Swallowtail

Kar98k – The Executioner

Kord – Killspark Shinobi

M14 – Burning Lily

Groza – Sterling Futurnetic

M82B – Vampire Malevolence

Treatment Sniper – Ice Bones

Vector – Hypercore Blues

M60 – Viper Gangster Bundle

AUG – Roaring Gunfighter

SKS – Shyteria

XM8 – Abyssal

FAMAS – Teenage Dream

AN94 – Ruby Bride

SPAS12 – Cosmic Teleportia

M79 – Midnight Mafia

MAG7 – Shadow Rogue

Charge Buster – Lava Luster

PARAFAL – Crimson Heir

MAC10 – Enflamed Terror

Kingfisher – Moonlight

Desert Eagle – Ornamental Touch

Thompson – Fierce Demilord

AK – Pumpkin Flames

M4A1 – Pink Laminate

AC80 – Royal Warrior

G36 – Flaring Bionica

M24 – Riverdust Splasher

M1014 – Enhanced Armor

SVD – Swordsman Legends

Woodpecker – Merciless Necromancer

Mini Uzi – Amber Megacypher

Normal Prize

Guns Prize Pool also includes 60 skins in the Normal Prize section (Image via Garena)

AK – Digital Invasion

AK47 – Private Eye

AN94 – Booyah

AN94 – Game Streamer

AWM – Skull Punker

AWM – Tagger’s Revolt

Crossbow – Burning Heart

Charge Buster – Violet Fear

SKS – Flaming Skull

Desert Eagle – Hybrid Extension

FAMAS – Digital Invasion

FAMAS – Wilderness Hunter

G18 – Lava Lustre

Kar98k – Great Plunder

Kar98k – Star Soul

Kar98k – Warrior’s Spirit

M1014 – Roaring Gunfighter

M14 – Booyah

M1873 – Ice Bones

M1873 – Flaring Bionica

M1917 – Wavebreaker Kaze

M249 – Disc Jockey

M4A1 – Flaming Wolf

Kingfisher – Sunscale

M500 – Fire Bones

M60 – Pumpkin Flames

M60 – Victory Wings

M79 – Artificial Intelligence

M82B – Dragon Mob

M82B – Hurricane Delivery

MAC10 – Bones of Terror

MAC10 – Cyan Fear

MAG-7 – FFWS 2021

MAG-7 – Hurricane Delivery

MAG-7 – Amber Megacypher

Mini Uzi – Frenzy Bunny

Min Uzi – Paradise Defender

MP40 – Engineer

MP40 – Haven Warrior

MP40 – Titanium

MP5 – Master of Minds

PARAFAL – Wraith Patrol

PLASMA – Champion Crater

SCAR – Royale Warrior

SKS – Master of Minds

SPAS12 – Wasteland

SPAS12 – Superstar

SPAS12 – Zombie’s Kiss

SVD – Artificial Intelligence

SVD – Viper Gangster

Thompson – Scarlet Groom

Treatment Sniper – Infiltrated Red

Treatment Sniper – Sterling Futurnetic

UMP – Steel Winds

Vector – Taunting Smile

VSS – Metallic

VSS – Shark Attack

VSS – Victory Wings

XM8 – Game Streamer

XM8 – Sneaky Clown

Steps to make spins and get rewards in the new Free Fire MAX event

You may follow the steps below to get the rewards from the Free Fire MAX Gift of Light event.

Step 1: Open the Gift of Light event interface in Free Fire MAX.

Make spins using Free Fire MAX to receive the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Two available options to draw the rewards will be displayed. Select the most appropriate alternative.

Step 3: Continue making spins until you have received your preferred rewards.

This Free Fire MAX event offers a great avenue for players to get alluring cosmetics at a reasonable rate. However, there is no guarantee of obtaining a particular prize; hence, only those with tons of spare diamonds are advised to spin in this event.

