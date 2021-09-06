3 best character combinations for aggressive gameplay in Free Fire

Many Free Fire players prefer going aggressive in a match and like engaging in frequent fights. In such cases, characters play a significant role on the battlefield owing to their abilities.

Users can also create combinations in the game, i.e., skills of multiple characters, by purchasing skill slots.

As a result, gamers tend to search for the best character combinations that they can create for playing aggressively in this battle royale title.

Note: Characters haven't been repeated to provide players with more possibilities. They can further mix and match combinations as per their playing styles. In addition, the abilities mentioned below are at the highest possible level for each character.

Three most potent Free Fire character combinations for aggressive gameplay

3) Chrono + Kla + Antonio + Moco

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono: Time Turner

Kla: Muay Thai

Antonio: Gangster's Spirit

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Chrono's ability produces a force field where 600 damage from enemies is blocked, and movement speed increases by 15%. The duration is 8 seconds, and Time Turner has a cooldown of 170 seconds after being activated.

Kla (Image via Free Fire)

Kla's ability is named Muay Thai, and it boosts fist damage by 400%, which can immensely help in close-range combat or if the players run out of ammo.

Antonio (Image via Free Fire)

Antonio's Gangster's Spirit provides gamers with 35 additional health points at the commencement of each round.

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

As a result of Moco's ability, enemies are marked for five seconds after being shot. In addition, the location of the enemy is shared with the team as well.

2) Wukong + Hayato + Kelly + Dasha

Wukong (Image via Free Fire)

Wukong: Camouflage

Hayato: Bushido

Kelly: Dash

Dasha: Partying On

With the Camouflage ability, players transform into a bush for 15 seconds. However, they should remember that it stops when users shoot at enemies. There's a 200-second cooldown, but it resets automatically if they grab a kill.

Hayato (Image via Free Fire)

Bushido increases armor penetration by 10% for every 10% drop in maximum health.

Kelly (Image via Free Fire)

Kelly's unique ability is called Dash, and it increases the sprinting speed by 6 percent.

Dasha (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha's ability lowers fall damage and recovery time by 50 percent and 80 percent, respectively, which is quite a significant reduction. In addition, the skill decreases the rate of recoil and the maximum amount of recoil by 10% each.

If gamers also possess the awakened versions of Hayato or Kelly, they will benefit from their abilities.

1) Alok + Jota + D-bee + Luqueta

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Alok: Drop the Beat

Jota: Sustained Raids

D-bee: Bullet Beats

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Alok's Drop the Beat creates an aura with a radius of 5 meters. While active, 5 HP is recovered for 10 seconds, and movement speed is also raised by 15%.

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

When Jota's ability is equipped, the health of users is regenerated after they hit an enemy. Also, knocking a foe down will restore 20% HP.

D-Bee (Image via Free Fire)

Players carrying D-Bee's skill will witness a 15% increase in movement speed and a 35% rise in accuracy when firing while moving.

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

In Luqueta's skill, the max HP is increased by 25, up to 50 when users get a frag. Hence, with two successful kills, users will have 250 HP.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer