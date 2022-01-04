3 best character combinations with female characters in Free Fire

Characters are one of the features that keep Free Fire fresh and engaging. These come equipped with unique abilities and open up the possibilities of character combinations since gamers can utilize multiple skills at once to create a lethal and effective combo.

The game has 45 characters, with Nairi being the most recent addition. Moreover, there are 17 female characters, and players can create a compelling combination using only these options.

Note: Character combinations are subjective, and the list provided below is based on the writer's preference.

Best female Free Fire character combination

The characters have not been repeated in the combinations to provide a more comprehensive selection. Users can mix and match them to create their own combinations. Additionally, the abilities mentioned below are at the initial level.

3) Clu + Kapella + Olivia + Notora

Clu can assist players in finding the location of opponents (Image via Free Fire)

This combo is not ideal for fagging, but it is fantastic for team play. Clu's Tracing steps can assist players in finding the location of opponents who are not in a squat or prone position within a 50m range. This information is shared with teammates, and the ability lasts 5 seconds.

Gamers can activate this ability every 75 seconds.

Kapella helps with healing and teammates who are downed (Image via Free Fire)

Kapella boosts the effects of healing items and abilities by 10% at the first level. As a result, users will get additional HP while healing themselves. Moreover, when an ally is downed, they will lose the HP 20% slower.

Olivia gives revived users additional health (Image via Free Fire)

Olivia, like Kapella, is useful for teamwork since revived players receive 30 additional HP upon resurrection. The maximum amount of extra HP provided is 70 at the highest level. So the teammate, instead of having 20 HP on revival, will start with 90 HP.

Notora helps restore the health of allies in a vehicle (Image via Free Fire)

Notora's skill will help when players are driving. All members on the vehicle will get 5 HP back every 4.5 seconds. At the highest level, the given HP is restored every 2 seconds.

2) Xayne + Moco + Kelly + Shani

Xayne can be great for aggressive play (Image via Free Fire)

Xtreme Encounter provides users with 80 additional HP, which will decay in the next few seconds. Additionally, the damage on the shields and gloo walls will help them turn these utilities into dust within a few seconds. With Xayne in the team, gamers can rush at enemies.

Moco can help track and take down enemies by surprise (Image via Free Fire)

Moco tags the enemies when they are shot for 2 seconds, and this tag is even shared with the teammates. Using this information, gamers can easily take the enemy by surprise.

Kelly raises the movement speed and enhances damage done (Image via Free Fire)

On the other hand, Kelly increases the movement speed, which is necessary to outflank opponents and catch them off guard to get additional kills.

Shani aids in enhancing the armor level (Image via Free Fire)

Shani's Gear Recycle is similar to Jota's Sustained Raid, except she deals with armor while Jota deals with HP. Gamers will regain 30% of their armor durability after each frag. The additional durability may be used to enhance their armor level.

1) A124 + Laura + Dasha + Paloma

A124 helps convert EP into HP (Image via Free Fire)

A124 is a fantastic choice for healing, but players must-have EP to utilize her skill, Thrill of Battle. It transforms 20 EP to HP in four seconds at the first level with a 10-second cooldown. As a result, users will have a steady flow of HP as long as they have enough EP.

Laura helps increase damage with snipers (Image via Free Fire)

Laura is an excellent choice for gamers interested in sniping and engaging in long-range fights. Her skill boosts the accuracy by 10% while scoped in. Thus, users can target easily.

Dasha has multiple uses for gamers (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha can help to spray down the opponents in the mid-range with reduced recoil and a rate of recoil build by 6%. Also, there is a reduction in fall damage by 30%, and recovery time from fall is reduced by 60%.

Paloma can help make better use of the inventory (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read Article Continues below

Paloma will help gamers carry additional ammunition as 45 ammo will not take up space, and they will be able to have other items in the backpack.

Edited by Ravi Iyer