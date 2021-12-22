3 best emulators to play Free Fire on PC/Laptops in 2022

Free Fire is a famous mobile battle royale game accessible on both Android and iOS platforms. However, many players wish to play the game using their computers and laptops. To accomplish the same, they need to utilize applications known as emulators.

A plethora of options is available on the internet, each of which possesses its own set of unique features. However, players tend to seek out the best ones to install to ensure that they have the most optimal gameplay possible.

Note: This list is entirely based on the writer's opinion, and the choice of the emulator to play Free Fire may vary based on players' preferences.

Which are the best emulators to play Free Fire on PC/Laptops this year?

3) MEmu Play

MEmu Play comes in third place on this list and is an excellent option for users who want to play Free Fire on their PCs or laptops. It is trusted by thousands of players worldwide due to the features it provides.

The emulator's primary features are its fantastic keymapping support and multi-instance manager. The requirements are:

Operating System: Windows XP SP3 / Win7 / Win8 / Win10

Windows XP SP3 / Win7 / Win8 / Win10 Processor: Intel or AMD having 2 cores x86/x86_64 Processor

Intel or AMD having 2 cores x86/x86_64 Processor RAM: 2GB RAM (4GB for x64 system)

2GB RAM (4GB for x64 system) HDD: Free 5GB space

2) Nox Player

It is also possible to play Garena's battle royale title using Nox Player, another top-rated Android emulator. Coming in with Android 9, users are offered superior performance and a smooth experience when utilizing this. Apart from this, there are a few other features that are present.

Listed below are the minimum requirements for the Nox Player:

Operating System: Windows XP SP3, Vista, 7, 8 and 10

Processor: Dual core Intel or AMD Processor

Dual core Intel or AMD Processor RAM: 1.5 GB of RAM

1.5 GB of RAM HDD: 1.5 GB Free Disk Space

1) BlueStacks

Players will most likely find BlueStacks to be the most convenient option to play Free Fire, and this emulator has a large user base. Thanks to its excellent user interface, it provides an exceptional experience and is very smooth to operate.

The following are the requirements that need to be met to use BlueStacks:

Operating System: Microsoft Windows 7 and above

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor

Intel or AMD Processor RAM: Your PC must have at least 4GB of RAM

Your PC must have at least 4GB of RAM HDD: 5GB Free Disk Space

Edited by Shaheen Banu