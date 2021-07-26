3 best emulators to play Free Fire on PC like Ankush FF

Many Free Fire players look up to Ankush FF, who is one of the most popular Indian content creators. He is well known for his astounding Free Fire skills and gameplay videos found on his YouTube channel. Presently, he has 1.23 million subscribers with 34.19 million views.

The YouTuber plays Free Fire on his PC using an emulator; therefore, countless fans want to play the game this way as well. They now search for the best emulators to try out Free Fire. The following is a list of the three best ones.

Emulators to play Free Fire like Ankush FF on PC

1) BlueStacks

BlueStacks is the best emulator to play Garena Free Fire on PC (Image via bluestacks.com)

BlueStacks is arguably the best emulator for players. Many players and content creators within the Free Fire community prefer using it.

This emulator provides an array of features that can take the experience to a new level. Here are a few of them:

Macros

Multi-Instance

Multi-Instance Sync

Eco Mode

2) MEmu Play

MEmu Play has tons of features that enhance the overall user experience (Image via memuplay.com)

MEmu Play enables players to harness the complete power of their PC to provide an excellent and smooth overall gaming experience.

It is an outstanding choice among the players, and many prefer it due to its features and simple UI.

Features of MEmu Play:

Full Keymapping support for precise control

Bigger screen with better graphics

Multi-Instance Manager lets users run multiple game accounts or tasks simultaneously.

3) GameLoop

GameLoop is another incredbile Android emulator that players can utilize (Image via GameLoop)

GameLoop, formerly known as Tencent Gaming Buddy, allows players to enjoy Garena Free Fire on PC. Among the main reasons why players around the world use this emulator is its low minimum requirements.

Stated below are a few assets of the GameLoop emulator:

HD Graphics

Smart Key Positions

Android 7.1

Multiscreening

AOW engine

Anti-hacking

