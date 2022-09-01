3 best features in Free Fire OB36 Advance Server

Garena has been pretty consistent in pushing out updates to its flagship BR title, Free Fire. A new version of the game comes out almost every two months, bringing many tweaks and new features.

Before each official update, developers release a temporary client application (called Advance Server) that allows users to access upcoming in-game content in advance. The Advance Server for the OB36 update went live today (September 1) and has begun unveiling exciting surprises.

Disclaimer: Players in India should play the MAX variant as the original title is banned in the country.

Highlighted features revealed in the Free Fire OB36 Advance Server so far

1) Mystery character

The new male character will have an active ability (Image via Garena)

It is quite common to see at least one new character with every major update. The trend has also been adopted as per the OB36 Advance Server. However, the name and appearance of the character is kept secret throughout the Advance Server session, and hence it is called a Mystery character.

Nevertheless, the character's abilities have been revealed, which is even more sought-after when a new character is unveiled. The Mystery character possesses an active ability called Rebel Rush.

When Rebel Rush is activated, the user moves forward at a rapid speed for 0.5 seconds. The skill can be accumulated for consecutive use, up to two times. However, using this skill consecutively will trigger a five-second cooldown between uses.

At the minimum level, Rebel Rush has a cooldown time (CD) of 40 seconds, while it drops to 30 seconds at the maximum level.

2) New pet - Fang

The new pet looks pretty attractive (Image via Garena)

The brand new Free Fire pet is a Wolf named Fang. Its Wolfpack Bond ability at the minimum level restores 10 EP (if HP is full) and 5 HP (if HP is not full) of users whenever a teammate is knocked down by an enemy. It has a CD of 40 seconds.

While at the maximum level, the EP and HP recovered will be 30 and 15, respectively, adhering to the same rules as mentioned earlier. Users should note that the EP and HP limits will not exceed.

Fang is only useful in duo and squad matches. Therefore, its usability is not so wide, that may prevent gamers from using this pet.

3) New Social Island Mode

There will be a new non-competitive mode in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Garena will introduce a new mode called Social Island. This is not a competitive mode that is made with the purpose of hanging-out and making new friends. Gamers can spot distinct places on the map such as a football stadium, park, and more.

This mode will allow them to socialize with others within the game. After its official launch, Free Fire users can enter this mode by clicking on the Social Island option located alongside the Custom and Training options.

Note: The list solely reflects the author's personal opinion. Also, the information shared in the article is entirely based on Advance Server. There is no guarantee that these features will be included in the official update.

Steps to register for Free Fire OB36 Advance Server

Anyone can enjoy these new features prior to their official release by signing up for an OB36 Advance Server account. Follow the steps below to do the same:

Step 1: Go to the Advance Server official website. You may go there via this link.

Step 2: Log in there using Facebook or Google.

Step 3: Enter a valid and active email. Registration will conclude here.

Step 4: Spot the 'Download APK' button and click on it to download the OB36 Advance Server APK on your Android device.

Activation key is limited in number, so interested users should hurry up to get one (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Install the APK on the device and subsequently log in to the Free Fire Advance Server application using a valid activation key.

The activation key will be provided instantly to those whose application has passed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta