How to get free diamonds from Free Fire OB36 Advance Server

The Free Fire OB36 Advance Server is ready to play from today (September 1), and the server will be live until September 8. Users can enjoy lots of forthcoming features and updates in advance by accessing this special client version.

Amazingly, they can win thousands of free diamonds while playing the Advance Server. These rewarded diamonds will be transferred to their original Free Fire IDs. However, specific tasks need to be done to obtain these diamonds for free.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is currently banned in India. Consequently, players from the country must avoid accessing the same title. They should play the MAX variant instead.

Free Fire OB36 Advance Server provides in-game diamonds for free

The developers periodically release the Advance Server, a temporary client version that allows gamers to access plenty of upcoming events and features in the game.

Garena's sole motive for launching the Advance Server application is to inspect the potential bugs and glitches in freshly added features and optimizations.

Inspection work is done by its users, and for this, the developers reward them with diamonds.

Step-by-step guide to claim free diamonds from Free Fire OB36 Advance Server

Players can adhere to the steps below to claim free diamonds through the said temporary server:

Step 1: Log in to the Free Fire OB36 Advance Server application.

Note: They must have downloaded and installed the OB36 Advance Server APK on their devices. Gamers should also have a valid Activation Code to log in. If they do not have one, skip to the following section to register for the Advance Server and get the activation key.

Step 2: Explore the title and play as many matches to dive into the depths of the new additions. It may result in encountering a potential bug or glitch.

Step 3: After hunting for bugs and glitches, note several details such as the time of encountering the bug, the model of the device on which it was encountered, the bundle worn at the time of encountering it, and more.

Additionally, capture snapshots or save a short screen recording video if possible. The media should clearly disclose the bug.

Step 4: Afterward, go to the OB36 Advance Server profile and click on the 'Bug Report' option from the menu.

Step 5: Users will spot a question-answer session like in surveys. Complete the session. Earlier recorded media and details will be required in this phase.

Step 6: Lastly, submit it.

After submitting the report, wait patiently for a positive response from the team. If the bug is genuine, they should be rewarded.

How to sign up for Free Fire OB36 Advance Server

Players may follow the procedure below to register an OB36 Advance Server account and get the activation key:

Step 1: Go to Garena's official FF Advance Server website. They may go there via this link.

Step 2: Login using Facebook or Google. The former is recommended.

Step 3: Fill out the asked details, such as valid and active email and phone number.

Step 4: Gamers will see the download APK option. Click on it to download the OB36 Advance Server APK on their Android devices.

Once the application is passed, candidates should get the Activation Key instantly. They should remember that this is a one-time use code and is limited in number.

