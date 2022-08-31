How to generate Free Fire OB36 Advance Server Activation Code

Garena releases the Free Fire Advance Server as a test server before the release of any major game update. Whenever the server is active, users can test out the new features and other content that become a part of the latest version.

Registration for the OB36 Advance Server has recently opened, and the server is set to launch very shortly. Through it, players will be able to take a sneak peek at the different changes.

However, all individuals who want access to the same will have to receive the Activation Code, which is provided after registration. Read through to find a detailed guide on how to get the Activation Code for the Free Fire Advance Server.

Free Fire Advance Server: How to register and get an Activation Code

Gamers can follow the following procedures to register for the Advance Server and receive the Activation Code:

Step 1: As a first step, individuals should use any one of the web browsers to visit the Free Fire Advance Server website.

Clicking on this URL will take the players directly to this particular website.

Either of the two login options can be employed by users (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After opening the website, users must sign in via any of the two available options. The choices provided on the website are Facebook and Google.

Enter the email address and press the 'Join Now' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once the sign-in using either of the platforms is completed, users will find a text box on their screen where they must enter the active email address.

Step 4: Lastly, gamers can tap on the "Join Now" button to complete the registration. The Activation Code will soon emerge on the screen, and they can use the same to access the OB36 Advance Server of the game.

Free diamonds

Diamonds will be given to players who report the bugs inside the server (Image via Garena)

As per the official website of Free Fire Advance Server, the first unknown bug hunter will receive a total of 1000 diamonds for free. Consequently, this specific server gives gamers a fantastic opportunity to get their hands on the currency without spending any money on it.

Hence, users are advised to keep an eye out for possible bugs while trying out the server.

How to download the Advance Server

Download for the Free Fire OB36 Advance Server will be starting on 1 September (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire OB36 Advance Server will begin on 1 September, 2022. The general steps to download the server are as follows:

Step 1: Players must go to the Advance Server website on their devices and sign in using the platform they used during the registration.

Step 2: Individuals can press the ‘Download APK’ button to start the download procedure for the APK file.

They will have to ensure that there is sufficient storage space on their devices to download and install the Advance Server.

Step 3: After the installation draws to an end, users can input the earlier received Activation Code and enjoy the upcoming Advance Server.

Note: Free Fire has been banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. They can use FF MAX since it was not on the list of suspended applications.

