Free Fire OB36 Advance Server: Activation Code and APK download process

With the OB36 update of Free Fire coming next month, fans are looking forward to the arrival of the OB36 Advance Server. For those who are unfamiliar, the Advance Server is a server offered by Garena to test out features before the introduction of new versions.

The server’s website recently launched, providing information such as start and end dates, among other things. To obtain access, users must download the APK file on their devices and enter the Activation Code acquired after registration.

Follow along for a step-by-step process to obtain the Activation Code and download the APK.

How to get Activation Code for Free Fire OB36 Advance Server

The following steps will guide users through the process of receiving the Activation Code for the Free Fire OB36 Advance Server:

Step 1: To start with the procedure, gamers can boot up any web browser and search for the ‘ff-advance.ff.garena.com’ website.

Gamers can use any one of the login options on the Advance Server website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After reaching the particular website, individuals will find two sign-in options on their screen – Facebook and Google. Either of them can be selected to proceed further.

Input the active email address into the text field and press 'Join Now' (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once the sign-in is complete, they will have to enter an active email into the text field appearing on their screen.

Step 4: Finally, players can click on the 'Join Now' button to get registered for the Advance Server. They can then wait for a response from Garena about the Activation Code.

Disclaimer: It is not guaranteed that gamers will receive the Activation Code after registration since there is only a possibility. This is a result of the fact that there is a limited amount of space available within the Advance Server.

APK download process for Free Fire OB36 Advance Server

Listed below are the exact steps that gamers may follow to download the APK of the Free Fire OB36 Advance Server:

Step 1: Go to the Advance Server website and use the same method to log in, which was employed during the registration.

Step 2: Users will soon find a ‘Download APK’ button that they can click to start the download procedure for the APK file.

Click on 'Download APK' will start the download procedure (Image via Garena)

They will have to ensure that their device has sufficient storage space available for the APK and the installation before proceeding with the download.

Step 3: Once the file is on their devices, players can install it and input the Activation Code during login to enjoy the different features.

Here is the official timeline of the OB36 Advance Server of the game (Image via Garena)

Since the server will start on September 1, the download procedure will also begin on the same date. It will only last one week, and the server will shut down on September 8. The progress made will not carry on and will get deleted.

Note: Free Fire has been banned in India. Hence, users from the nation must not play the battle royale title on their devices. They may enjoy FF MAX since it was not included in the list of suspended applications.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta