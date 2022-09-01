Free Fire Advance Server OB36 APK download link for Android devices

When it comes to delivering new features in Free Fire, the developers consistently exceed players' expectations. All of this content is first released in the Advance Server, where they can thoroughly experience the features before their official release.

With the OB36 update around the corner, Garena has finally released the new Advance Server. All those users who have secured an Activation Code can thoroughly test it until 8 September 2022. There is always exclusivity around this client due to limited access.

Moreover, gamers also stand a chance to earn free diamonds by reporting any apparent bugs or glitches.

Steps to download and install Free Fire OB36 Advance Server using official APK file

The Free Fire OB36 Advance Server is limited to the Advance Server, as has been the case with the previous iterations. Garena officially provides the APK file on its website, which is open to all users irrespective of whether they have received the Activation Code.

They can repeat the instructions in the following section to download and install Free Fire OB36 Advance on their Android device.

Step 1: Players should first access the official Advance Server website on any web browser. They may utilize this link to visit the page directly.

Gamers can sign in to their account using one of the two available alternatives (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They must sign in on the website using the account previously used for the registration.

When users are registering for the first time, they must enter a valid email address (Image via Garena)

If they are accessing the website for the first time, players may use either their Facebook or Google accounts to sign up. Additionally, they must have an account with a given platform; otherwise, an error message will be displayed.

Subsequently, gamers must provide an active email address to set up their profiles.

Click the Download APK button to proceed ahead (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, individuals can click the Download APK button to commence the download.

The APK file size is 766 MB, and gamers should ensure that they have enough storage space on their device before proceeding. Moreover, they may be required to download additional resource files within the game.

Step 4: Once the file has been downloaded, users can navigate through their devices and install it. However, they need to enable the Install from Unknown Source option through the settings.

Enter the Activation Code and click okay button (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Players can open the Free Fire Advance Server and sign in as guests after the installation. Individuals will then be asked to enter the Activation Code they previously received.

Only then will they be allowed to access the Advance Server. As a result, only those who previously received this code must proceed with the download, as there is no way to get around this system.

They may find a few functional codes here.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised not to play the battle royale title. Instead, they may engage in the MAX variant of the game, which was not on the list of banned applications.

Edited by Ravi Iyer