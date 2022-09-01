Ankur Sharma’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, earnings, and more

Many Free Fire players work hard for several years to establish a name for themselves as a streamer and content creator. Ankur Sharma is one such player who has been creating Free Fire content on YouTube.

The Indian star has over 814k subscribers on his primary channel, where he uploads gameplay videos and regular content about in-game events. He also commands a following of 12.1k on Instagram.

Ankur Sharma’s Free Fire MAX ID

Ankur Sharma’s Free Fire MAX ID is 460893283. He is ranked in Platinum 3 in BR-Ranked and Heroic in CS Ranked. His stats in the battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Ankur Sharma’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Ankur Sharma has featured in 7870 solo games and has bettered his opposition on 101 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 1.28%. He has bagged 2561 frags with 517 headshots, equaling a K/D ratio of 0.33 and a headshot rate of 20.19%.

The player has also played 649 duo games, securing 53 wins to maintain a win rate of 8.16%. He has taken down 924 opponents with 179 headshots, retaining a K/D ratio of 1.55 and maintaining a headshot rate of 19.37%.

Ankur Sharma has earned 826 Booyahs in 3868 squad games to acquire a win rate of 21.35%. He has bagged 7886 frags while chalking up 1631 headshots, attaining a K/D ratio of 2.59 and a headshot rate of 20.68%.

Ranked stats

Ankur Sharma’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has played two solo games but is yet to win a game or secure a frag.

Apart from solo matches, he has not competed in any duo or squad matches in this Free Fire MAX ranked season.

CS Career

Ankur Sharma’s CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Ankur Sharma has featured in 1830 Clash Squad games and has bettered his opposition 1202 times, which comes down to a win rate of 65.68%. With 7648 eliminations and 1010 headshots, he maintains a KDA of 2.23 and a headshot rate of 13.21%.

Note: Ankur Sharma’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 1 September 2022. These are subject to change as he features in more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

His monthly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates Ankur Sharma’s monthly income through his YouTube channel to be within the range of $31 to $492. His projected earnings for the entire year are between $369 and $5.9K.

YouTube channel

Ankur Sharma has been working on his YouTube channel for quite a few years now, with the oldest video being uploaded back in 2014. He began consistently posting videos related to Free Fire in late 2018 and built a dedicated audience in the following years.

The YouTuber has churned out over 1500 videos in recent years, which have accumulated a massive 89.824 million views in total. His channel crossed 500k subscribers in 2020 and has been growing slowly since.

In the last 30 days, the Indian star has gained 123k views and lost 1k subscribers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish