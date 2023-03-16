3 best features in Free Fire OB39 Advance Server

The Free Fire OB39 update is due to become available across all regions on March 22, 2023. The Advance Server serves as a beta version, where developers experiment with everything that is about to be released in the game as full-fledged updates.

Garena had kicked-off the OB39 Advance Server back on March 10 for fans to get a glimpse of the new update and possibly report any bugs or glitches in exchange for diamonds as rewards.

It is about to end today on March 16, 2023. Let us have a quick rundown of the top three features that will likely be introduced in the latest Free Fire update.

Exploring 3 best features that Free Fire OB39 update may offer: New character, awakened form, and more

It must be admitted that Garena put in a lot of new features in the Free Fire OB39 update. These include a complete overhaul of the character level-up system, significant changes made in certain sections of the Bermuda map, the introduction of a new powerful character, and more.

So, here’s the best of the lot from our end:

1) New powerful character - Orion

According to Free Fire’s lore, Orion is a mercenary who underwent biological alterations that transform him into a red-colored orb for a few seconds. His active skill, the Crimson Crush, has the ability to suck life out of opponents for a short duration of time.

Active Skill: Crimson Crush

Orion’s active skill replaces EP with 300 Crimson Energy. After consuming 150 of the resource, his active skill grants protection to his allies and himself for a duration of three seconds.

During that time, teammates won’t receive any damage, and Orion will receive 15HP from enemies as well. At the moment, the cooldown for the Crimson Crush skill is set at 30 seconds.

It should be noted that players cannot change their weapons when the skill is active.

Also, it is important to note that these are leaks from the Advance Server, and stats may be subject to change by the time of Free Fire OB39 update's official launch.

2) Alvaro Rageblast (New awakened form)

Alvaro’s awakened form as seen on the Advance Server before Free Fire OB39 update. (Image via Garena)

Raised in a military family, Alvaro grew up to be an expert in dealing with explosives. In the OB39 Advance Server, a newly awakened version of him was revealed.

His powerful passive ability, the Art of Demolition, which dealt additional 10 % explosive damage, and also had an increased range by 7%, was replaced with a new passive skill called Split Blitz.

Revamped passive ability: Split Blitz

Through Split Blitz, explosive damage has increased by up to 20%, and range by 10%. Additionally, before detonating, the grenades will split into three parts and cause added 30% damage.

Please note that Alvaro’s revamped passive ability has been spotted on the OB39 Advance Server, and it may or may not reflect next week in the full update.

3) New Super Revival card in BR matches

In addition to the standard Revival cards, Garena introduced a new Super Revival card in the Free Fire OB39 update that players can utilize during Battle Royale matches.

They will only get a G18 with the normal Revival Card, but with the Super Revival Card, revived teammates will come with an UMP, Level 2 vests, and armor.

The aforementioned features are only the tip of the iceberg. A ton of other changes and additions can be seen on the OB39 Advance Server. Right from a completely revamped character leveling-up system to an easy-to-use Character Preset mechanic, there are plenty of expected overhauls to talk about.

Although Garena has revealed several changes in the Free Fire OB39 update, the top features mentioned can only be confirmed to be official once it is rolled out for download.

