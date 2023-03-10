Free Fire OB39 Advance Server features: New mystery character, Triple Wolves mode, ability reworks, and more

March 10 is here, and the latest Free Fire Advance Server is finally available. After registering for Garena's FF and FF MAX test program, fans can head to the official Advance Server website and access the APK download link. However, only a limited number of users will get to join the Advance Server program.

One will need a unique Activation Code to activate the modified APK file of the Free Fire OB39 Advance Server. After activation, they can witness the features like a mystery character, preset system (for skills, loadouts, etc.), Gloo Makers in BR mode, ability reworks, and multiple other additions or optimizations.

OB39 update: All new additions and adjustments in the latest Free Fire Advance Server program

BR mode additions

New additions in BR mode (Image via Garena)

The developers have introduced a few additions in the Battle Royale mode, which includes the in-match quests and events. A BR match with new in-match quests and events brings numerous airdrops from the sky, while the location of players and enemies will get exposed when in proximity.

Other additions in BR mode include marking future safe zones and discounted prices at Vending Machines, while revival points during a match will not close. Apart from all these features, players will also notice the new Gloo Maker, which provides one gloo wall at the start of a match and produces more as the game succeeds.

New preset system

Preset system in the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Players accessing the character section will witness changes in the UI. These changes are due to a new preset system that allows players to create multiple combinations for their characters, pets, loadouts, and more. After creation, they can easily choose their desired preset before entering a Free Fire match.

Apart from the preset system, the characters have been categorized with a better description of their abilities, specifying their uses, category, and capabilities.

New Mystery Character - Orion

Ability effects of the new Mystery Character (Image via Garena)

Orion, the newest Mystery Character in Free Fire OB39 Advance Server, has an active ability named Crimson Crush. His skill replaces EP with 300 Crimson Energy, out of which he uses 150 to activate his protection.

During the activation, he cannot attack or take damage from enemies while can absorb 15 HP from them if they are within a five-meter range. The effects last three seconds, and the ability has a CD of 30 seconds.

Apart from Orion, Garena has also reworked the abilities of characters like Xayne, Dasha, Ford, Tatsuya, and more.

New game modes

Pet Smash mode (Image via Garena)

Free Fire OB39 Advance Server has spotted two new game modes -- Triple Wolves and Pet Smash. Triple Wolves will be a three-way contest between the players, while Pet Smash will feature a fight between the character companions of FF and FF MAX.

Other changes

A reworked throwables wheel (Image via Garena)

Other changes include a revamped post-match mission result page and an optimized throwables wheel displaying a bigger grenade slot size.

Note: All of these features are only a part of the Advance Server, and there is no guarantee of their inclusion in the final update.

