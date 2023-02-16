How to use gloo walls effectively in Free Fire (February 2023)

On paper, Garena Free Fire seems like any other survival shooter game meant for Android and iOS. However, some unique features in FF and its MAX version make Garena's BR games quite interesting. Among these features, the gloo wall is one of the most well-known among Free Fire players.

A gloo wall is a basic shield one can deploy on the battlefield to guard themselves against enemy attacks. Players can place a gloo wall on the ground and use it to heal themselves or retreat to a safer spot. Still, many players, especially the newbies, cannot use the gloo walls to their highest potential.

Today's article will discuss the best tips for using Free Fire gloo walls more effectively in February 2023.

Best tips to use gloo walls more effectively in Free Fire

and MAX version (February 2023)

Gloo walls are easy to deploy during a match, but one must remember a few tips to enhance their effectiveness. It is essential to use gloo walls only when there is a need. Besides that, one must try to learn movement tricks for gloo walls in Free Fire.

Here are some of the tips that players should incorporate in their gameplay in chronological order during Garena Free Fire/Free Fire MAX matches to increase the impact of using a gloo wall:

1) Ensure the settings are perfect

Adjust the sensitivity settings and HUD before starting to practice (Image via Garena)

Before players learn about using a gloo wall, they must finetune the system settings like sensitivity and HUD layout to enhance their comfort in handling the in-game character. One can set a general sensitivity between "90-94," while they can also increase the size of the gloo wall button on their customized HUD for better reach.

Apart from making the gloo wall key larger, players can also adjust the other buttons on the screen to suit their grip in a way that positively impacts their handling. It is advisable to use Free Fire and FF MAX's training mode to adjust the HUD layout, which is also helpful for the following tip in this guide.

2) Practice movement tricks like 360° gloo wall on the training grounds

Use the training mode to master gloo walls (Image via Garena)

Free Fire's training mode has a specific "Gloo School" that helps players practice more tricks with unlimited gloo walls. One can also take part in Gloo School's tasks to overcome the AI-based opponent and better handle gloo walls.

Once players have practiced enough in the Gloo School, they can land on the training grounds to fight the real enemies and use gloo wall tricks like 360° to safeguard themselves from the opponent's Fire.

Players can start by holding the gloo wall button and try moving in a circular motion using the joystick to practice the 360° trick. After practicing the trick on the training grounds, players can start using it in real BR or CS matches.

3) Avoid unnecessary usage during a real match

One must avoid unnecessary deployment during a match (Image via OP GAMEPLAY/YouTube)

When playing an actual match in Garena Free Fire, players must keep an eye on their surroundings and use a gloo wall accordingly. They can avoid using a gloo wall when a naturally spawned cover is already available. However, if they are getting shot at from multiple directions, it is wise to deploy a gloo wall.

4) Use the 360° gloo wall trick in an open field

There is no point in using a 360° gloo wall deployment if players are not in an open field. Hence, players must go for the 360° gloo wall whenever they feel outnumbered with no cover left closer to them. Moreover, a 360° gloo wall is more helpful when used during the final stages of a match.

Besides the 360° gloo wall, one can stay low in open surroundings and deploy a shield in a crouch position. Moreover, one can also use gloo walls as a staircase by stacking them on one another to get to unreachable points. This way, they can easily camp and get many kills during a game.

