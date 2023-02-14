5 Free Fire characters who deserve a nerf (February 2023)

Free Fire and its MAX variant offer a wide selection of characters that Garena has continued to expand with each OB update. These character abilities bring role-playing elements to the game and add a strategic aspect to the gameplay.

Some character skills in FF/Free Fire MAX are often considered overpowered because they give players an unfair advantage on the battlefield. To balance these attributes with the abilities of other characters in the game, many fans believe that it is necessary to implement some nerfs.

The following section will list the Free Fire characters that need to be nerfed in February 2023.

Note: The following list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the author's opinions.

List of Free Fire characters who should be nerfed in February 2023

1) Xayne (Xtreme Encounter)

Xayne's Xtreme Encounter (Image via Garena)

Xayne is considered one of the most powerful characters in Garena Free Fire due to her Xtreme Encounter ability. This ability provides a temporary increase in HP and an increased damage output against gloo walls, which can prove to be a major advantage in battles. The effects last for six seconds, but some players consider this to be too long and believe that it offers an unfair advantage.

These players want Xayne to receive a nerf that includes a slight decrease in both the HP gained and the damage dealt to gloo walls. This minor adjustment can ensure more balanced and fair fights in the game.

2) D-Bee (Bullet Beats)

D-Bee's Bullet Beats (Image via Garena)

D-Bee is the only character with a passive ability on this list. His Bullet Beats ability grants the player a 20% increase in movement speed and a 35% increase in accuracy when firing while moving.

This powerful combination of benefits gives D-Bee players an unfair advantage over their opponents, making him a prime candidate for a nerf in future updates.

3) Alok (Drop the Beat)

Alok's Drop the Beat (Image via Garena)

Alok is a well-known character, and his popularity stems from the Drop the Beat ability that provides a boost in movement speed and HP restoration. While the two effects can't be active at the same time, players can still use them to gain an advantage over their enemies with ease.

Despite having been subjected to balance changes multiple times in the past, Garena Free Fire players want the developers to nerf Alok once again.

4) K (Master of All)

K's Master of All (Image via Garena)

K is widely considered a top-tier character in Free Fire/FF MAX due to his active ability, Master of All, which allows players to activate two modes: Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. These modes provide continuous EP recovery (up to 120 points) and increased EP conversion, with a three-second cooldown for switching modes.

The continuous EP recovery at a rate of three points every two seconds may be beneficial for the player, but it can be considered unfair to opponents. For this reason, some players believe that K should be the first character to receive a nerf in the next OB update.

5) Skyler (Riptide Rhythm)

Skyler's Riptide Rhythm (Image via Garena)

Skyler is another highly regarded character in Free Fire that is considered overpowered due to his ability to release a sonic wave that can destroy multiple gloo walls in one go. This ability also provides Skyler with HP recovery when deploying gloo walls.

Due to these overpowered capabilities, some players believe that Skyler should also receive a balance adjustment in the next update.

Disclaimer: Indian users must avoid installing Free Fire on their devices, as the game is banned in the country. Instead, they can consider downloading the MAX variant, which is still available in the Play Store.

